Arsenal gets transfer boost as Xavi urges Barcelona not to sign Aubameyang

Arsenal has been given a major confidence boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this season as Barcelona legend, Xavi has urged the Catalans not to sign the striker.

Aubameyang will be out of contract at the end of next season and Arsenal has been struggling to give him a new deal.

The Gunners want to keep him beyond his current deal but the player is unsure if he wants to spend the next phase of his career at Arsenal.

Barcelona has been one of Aubameyang’s major suitors as we head into the next transfer window.

The Catalans have been reliant on Luis Suarez, but when the former Liverpool striker got injured this season, they struggled for form in front of goal.

They have now made Aubameyang one of their targets to replace Suarez, but Xavi thinks that his playing style doesn’t suit them.

He said as quoted in the Metro: ‘Mane and Aubameyang can kill you in open space. But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces.

‘I am thinking about player who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect as is Luis Suarez right now.’

That is absolutely fine as long as Barca listen to Xavi, however, that is unlikely to be the case, they will make their decision based on what they perceive is in their best interests and not Xavi’s opinion.