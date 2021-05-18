Arsenal gets transfer boosts as target looks set to leave Barcelona

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Barcelona goalkeeper, Neto in the summer.

The Brazilian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and they even tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

In the summer, they had to replace Emi Martinez and were heavily linked with a move for him, but Barcelona wanted a capable hand as their second choice goalkeeper.

He has remained with them and continues to play behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but he wants to leave now.

Mundo Deportivo reports that he is set to be in goal for Barcelona’s last league game against Eibar because Ter Stegen is injured and out of the game.

However, that looks set to be his last game for them as he has informed the club he is leaving.

Arsenal signed Mathew Ryan to deputise for Bernd Leno in the last winter transfer window.

The Australian has done well and the Gunners might negotiate with Brighton over his permanent transfer.

But Neto remains an option for them as well.

The former Valencia goalkeeper hasn’t seen much action at the Camp Nou since he has been there, but he did well for Los Che, which earned him the Barca move.