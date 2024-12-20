Arsenal gets two injury boosts ahead of the Crystal Palace game

Arsenal has been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their game against Crystal Palace this weekend. The Gunners defeated the Eagles in the League Cup during the week, and they are set to meet again in the Premier League before Christmas. This match is crucial for Arsenal as they have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League recently, and they will need to continue their push for points, especially as they aim to improve their standing in the league. The upcoming fixture against Palace will be a tough challenge, but Arsenal is eager to take the opportunity to regain some momentum.

Mikel Arteta, who has led the Gunners through both highs and lows this season, will be hoping to have all of his best players available to play in this important match. The manager has been boosted by the return of two key players, and their availability will undoubtedly strengthen the squad ahead of this pivotal game. According to Mirror Football, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori have both recovered from their injuries and are now ready for selection. Arteta confirmed the news and expressed his delight at having these players back in the squad, which is crucial for their Premier League ambitions.

Both Rice and Calafiori missed the last game, but their return will be a major boost for Arsenal, especially with the Gunners hoping to close the gap between them and teams like Liverpool. Their presence in the starting lineup against Crystal Palace will provide the team with more depth and quality. Arteta will need every player in top condition and ready to perform to ensure that Arsenal can achieve success and earn all three points in this game. It will be fascinating to see how Arsenal carries the momentum from their midweek victory into this Premier League clash.

