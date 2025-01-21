Arsenal gets two injury boosts as Mikel Arteta provides positive update

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Arsenal’s fitness concerns, revealing that two players have returned to contention for selection. The Arsenal manager has faced persistent injury issues within his squad this season, a challenge that has contributed to the Gunners dropping points in key matches.

Key players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined and are expected to be unavailable for an extended period. Their absence has significantly impacted Arsenal’s form, with the team struggling to maintain consistency. However, there is some positive news for Arteta’s side as they prepare for an important Champions League fixture this week.

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta announced that Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori have recovered from their respective injuries and are now fit enough to be considered for selection. Their return comes at a crucial time for Arsenal, as the team aims to regain momentum in their campaign.

Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the news, highlighting the importance of having the duo back in training. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “It’s very positive news, we’ve missed them for a few weeks, and they returned today for training, so they will be available for the game.” The Arsenal boss appeared optimistic about their potential contributions in the matches ahead.

Both Nwaneri and Calafiori are expected to play important roles for Arsenal if they can maintain their fitness. Their availability provides Arteta with additional options as he navigates a congested fixture schedule, with the Gunners needing to string together consistent performances to achieve their goals this season.

The return of the pair could be pivotal for Arsenal, particularly as the team aims to put together a strong run of results in both domestic and European competitions. Nwaneri and Calafiori have demonstrated their ability to perform at a high level when called upon, and their return comes at a time when Arsenal desperately needs reinforcements to boost their squad depth.

As the season progresses, their contributions could prove instrumental in helping the Gunners push for success on multiple fronts. Arteta and Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly hope the positive news signals a turning point in their battle against persistent injury setbacks.