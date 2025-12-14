Arsenal gets very early advantage ahead of their game against Everton

Arsenal have been handed an early boost ahead of their Premier League trip to Everton, following a brief period to recover after their 2- 1 win against Wolves. While the victory provided the necessary points, the performance was far from convincing, and it highlighted some of the challenges Mikel Arteta’s side faces as they strive to remain at the top of the table. The Gunners will benefit from having a few days without midweek fixtures, allowing them to rest, reflect, and prepare for the visit to Merseyside.

Form has become a concern for Arsenal, who are under increasing pressure from Manchester City and other title contenders. Experience at winning the league has been limited in recent seasons, which partly explains why the club has failed to secure the last three Premier League titles. This season presents a genuine opportunity to deliver the title to their fans, but it will require improved consistency and focus, particularly in matches against sides currently struggling.

Everton’s Absences Offer Arsenal Advantage

Everton enters the fixture with several key players unavailable, which could play into Arsenal’s hands. The Toffees will be without Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and they have also suffered two additional injury setbacks. According to Football London, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish have picked up injuries that could rule them out of the match, further weakening their squad.

Preparing for the Title Challenge

For Arsenal, the trip to Goodison Park represents both an opportunity and a test of their mental fortitude. The team must respond to pressure and maintain composure in order to strengthen their position at the summit of the Premier League. With Everton depleted and recent form showing vulnerabilities in other fixtures, Arteta’s side has a chance to secure a relatively straightforward win. However, ensuring focus and avoiding complacency will be essential if the Gunners are to continue their pursuit of a first league title in several seasons.