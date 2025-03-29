Arsenal getting closer to securing long term €60 million target

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for €60 million this summer, as cited by Sports Witness. The Spanish international has been a long-term target for the Gunners, and this transfer window appears to be the opportunity for them to finally bring him to North London. However, Real Madrid’s interest could still present a challenge to Arsenal’s plans.

Zubimendi, 26, has established himself as one of La Liga’s standout midfielders, combining technical proficiency with defensive solidity. His consistent performances for Real Sociedad and his increasing role in Spain’s national team have made him a highly sought-after player across Europe. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a strong admirer of Zubimendi’s skill set, which aligns well with the team’s tactical requirements as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

The Gunners’ need for midfield reinforcements is pressing, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho nearing the end of their contracts. Zubimendi’s ability to dictate play and provide defensive cover makes him an ideal candidate to integrate into Arteta’s system. Arsenal are believed to have been working on this deal for some time, and reports suggest that Zubimendi is now prepared to make the move after turning down Liverpool last summer.

While Arsenal appear to be leading the race, Real Madrid could yet complicate matters. Carlo Ancelotti remains in charge of Los Blancos and has reportedly prioritised midfield reinforcements for the upcoming transfer window. Given Madrid’s financial resources and prestige, they could emerge as formidable competition should they decide to pursue Zubimendi more aggressively.

For now, Arsenal remain confident of completing the deal, but Zubimendi’s history of careful decision-making suggests that nothing can be taken for granted until the contract is officially signed. With both clubs keen on securing his services, this transfer saga could yet take another twist before the summer window closes.