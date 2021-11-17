Arsenal getting closer to signing high profile Premier League star

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Raheem Sterling to their squad this summer.

The attacker is closer to an exit from Manchester City after losing his place on the team.

Todofichajes confirms he would not leave City in the January transfer window because Pep Guardiola has blocked a winter exit for him.

Several clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG, want him, but in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of winning the race, the report says he wants to remain in the Premier League and that has pushed him closer to the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling has been one of the finest attackers in the EPL and he would be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad.

The attacker has won several trophies at City and this Arsenal squad is missing players who have experience in winning things.

Sterling could bring that winning edge to the Emirates next season, but Arsenal fans will also pray he doesn’t end up like Willian.

The Brazilian joined to bring experience to the Arsenal dressing room last season, only to become an expensive waste of space at the club.

Sterling’s arrival would likely push Nicolas Pepe out the exit door, and it could also prompt the Gunners to send Gabriel Martinelli out on loan.