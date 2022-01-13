Arsenal getting closer to signing midfielder after his club identify replacement

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Arthur Melo this month, as Juventus looks to replace the Brazilian.

Arthur hasn’t been as good as the Old Lady wants him to be since he moved to the club.

He remains one of the finest midfielders in Europe, but he struggles to shine under Max Allegri. A change of club could help him return to his best form.

Arsenal is interested in a January loan move for him, but Sky Sports Italia says Juve is reluctant to allow the Brazilian to leave without a replacement.

They have now identified Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a suitable replacement for the former Barcelona man.

Loftus-Cheek is struggling to get game time at Stamford Bridge, and he could join the likes of Tammy Abraham and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in Serie A.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur will probably provide the technical skill and experience Arsenal needs in midfield.

Mikel Arteta has done well in the transfer market so far. If he has identified the Brazilian as a player who can deliver for his team, then we can trust his judgement.

If Arthur comes on loan and impresses as Martin Odegaard did, he could become a permanent member of our first team.