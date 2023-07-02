Arsenal getting in transfers early is perfect, but can Arteta afford to replace both Xhaka and Partey?

LOSING XHAKA AND PARTEY IN THE SAME WINDOW IS A HUGE RISK BY I

This transfer window has come with excitement for Arsenal fans with the reported transfer businesses from the club so far. With Havertz already signed and White and Timber almost done (reportedly) there’s much for fans to be excited about.

What I like about this window’s business is the timing of the transfers. We are making efforts to get our players early enough for them to join the team as early as possible. That’s good for the team. We saw what the early signing of the likes of Gabriel Jesus did to our team last season. How they took their preseason form to the league.

While it is part of football for players to come in and go out, it is also true that every transfer business is a risk on its own. We have signed players in the past who were doing fine in their former clubs who failed to live up to expectation in Arsenal. Players like Willian and Cech didn’t leave up to expectation. On the positive side, we have our current captain, Odegaard and Sanchez who turned better players after they joined Arsenal.

We were close to the title last season. One of the reasons we couldn’t win it is lack of squad depth. It is understandable for the club to bring in players that are expected to strengthen the squad. But there are rumours that Xhaka and Partey are on their way out.

To lose two of the key starting three midfield players in our team at the same window would be a huge gamble on the team coherence. These two players when played together bring experience, understanding and stability to the team.

Both players have their limitations. Xhaka’s major limitation last term is his lack of pace. While Partey’s case is lack of consistency at the end of the season. Most of the players struggled towards the end of the season.

Looking at other options in their positions, Jorginho is good with passes, but he does not have the type of command Partey has in that area. Lokonga has a long way to go. He needs to play with experienced players. We don’t know the club’s plan for El-Neny. I don’t see Arteta playing Zinchenko as part of midfield three. It seems the inverted wingback position suits him more.

Declan Rice understandably has qualities on and off the pitch. He might require time to understand the midfield players in the team. With our achievement last season, I don’t think we have that time and patience to wait for team coherence as a result of reorganizing the midfield players.

Though as a fan, I don’t know what is going on at the management side of the club, I believe they are taking the step they believe is best for the club.

I hope they at least retain either Xhaka or Partey.

