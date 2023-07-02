Arsenal getting in transfers early is perfect, but can Arteta afford to replace both Xhaka and Partey?

LOSING XHAKA AND PARTEY IN THE SAME WINDOW IS A HUGE RISK BY I
This transfer window has come with excitement for Arsenal fans with the reported transfer businesses from the club so far. With Havertz already signed and White and Timber almost done (reportedly) there’s much for fans to be excited about.
What I like about this window’s business is the timing of the transfers. We are making efforts to get our players early enough for them to join the team as early as possible. That’s good for the team. We saw what the early signing of the likes of Gabriel Jesus did to our team last season. How they took their preseason form to the league.
While it is part of football for players to come in and go out, it is also true that every transfer business is a risk on its own. We have signed players in the past who were doing fine in their former clubs who failed to live up to expectation in Arsenal. Players like Willian and Cech didn’t leave up to expectation. On the positive side, we have our current captain, Odegaard and Sanchez who turned better players after they joined Arsenal.
We were close to the title last season. One of the reasons we couldn’t win it is lack of squad depth. It is understandable for the club to bring in players that are expected to strengthen the squad. But there are rumours that Xhaka and Partey are on their way out.
To lose two of the key starting three midfield players in our team at the same window would be a huge gamble on the team coherence. These two players when played together bring experience, understanding and stability to the team.
Both players have their limitations. Xhaka’s major limitation last term is his lack of pace. While Partey’s case is lack of consistency at the end of the season. Most of the players struggled towards the end of the season.
Looking at other options in their positions, Jorginho is good with passes, but he does not have the type of command Partey has in that area. Lokonga has a long way to go. He needs to play with experienced players. We don’t know the club’s plan for El-Neny. I don’t see Arteta playing Zinchenko as part of midfield three. It seems the inverted wingback position suits him more.
Declan Rice understandably has qualities on and off the pitch. He might require time to understand the midfield players in the team. With our achievement last season, I don’t think we have that time and patience to wait for team coherence as a result of reorganizing the midfield players.
Though as a fan, I don’t know what is going on at the management side of the club, I believe they are taking the step they believe is best for the club.
I hope they at least retain either Xhaka or Partey.
I still believe we haven’t seen the best of Partey yet. Xhaka has been a trooper for Arsenal and has given his all. Especially after a difficult period at the club. However, Xhaka wants to leave now (if reports are true) and we should let him for the right price. But to lose Partey too would have a negative impact on the squad due to too much change too soon. You can’t just swap or change an entire midfield and expect instant results. It could cause a slow start to the season which we may never recover from in time to challenge for the EPL title? Partey still has more to offer I’m sure.
Letting go of both Partey and Xhaka would be a huge risk imho. At least keep one of them(preferably Partey) as you run the risk of having too much change in the Midfield area with Rice and Havertz needing to get used to playing alongside each other let alone Odegaard which could affect football results in the Short term which wouldn’t be very good for another expected title charge.
However if we were to bring in someone of top quality (not Lavia although he is very talented) like Caicedo (unfortunately on his way to chavski) then I would be okay with that and we might be able to get away with it.
Replacing Partey is easier said than done, maybe impossible to replace him in this window, but I refuse to believe this sick rumor, the Ghanaian is not prepared to play second fiddle to Declan Rice.
Thomas Partey natural abilities is of such to get him any team on this planet.
Yes, as long as the newcomers can perform as good as Xhaka and Partey did
With the players bought and the players we have a feel a shift in formation might be in Arteta’s plan. White/Tomi Saliba/timber Gabriel/Kiwior are all top quality options in the 3 cb positions in a back 3. The next question is where does Arteta want Rice to play. Will he be the lone 6 or will he play alongside Odegard in the number 8. Personally I would play him alongside Odegard and bring in Lavia if Partey is to leave.
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel
Lavia
Odegard Rice
Saka. Havertz Martinelli
Jesus
Bench- Turner, Kiwior, Tomi, Timber,Jorginho, Viera, ESR, Nelson, Eddie and Trossard.
Ideally we would need another cm and forward/winger to really complete the team.I can’t see us having the funds bringing in 4 players.