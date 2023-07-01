Arsenal getting ready for the new season with a fully fit squad, including Saliba and Tomi

Arteta must be a happy man; he is getting everything he desires in this transfer window. Kai Havertz just joined his project, and Declan Rice’s deal is set to be closed soon, as is Jurrien Timber’s.

With the deals already mentioned, Arsenal is way better in quality in depth than it was last season. Still, interestingly, there’s a belief that there are other deals to be completed before Arteta is done bolstering his squad.

And it’s not only the transfer window that’s giving Arteta joy, but the Spaniard should also be a happy man because two of his quality players, Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba, who have been carrying injuries, are set to be fit enough to take part in the pre-season Germany camp.

In March, Tomiyasu picked up a knee injury in a Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon. He underwent surgery and was expected to be out long-term, but he could be well ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Saliba, who also hurt his back against Sporting Lisbon, is set to fully participate in pre-season. He is poised to return from vacation and commit his future to the club by signing a new deal.

The Gunners were snapped in Spain after a gym session as they prepare to return for pre-season ahead of one of the most defining seasons for Arsenal.

Shoot Kohno, close friend of Takehiro Tomiyasu, on Instagram story, with Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba & Leandro Trossard in Spain this week. ❤️ #afc pic.twitter.com/jch5RkF6hs — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 29, 2023

With quality signings and players returning to fitness, Arteta ought to have a quality squad that should fire him to glory next season.

After the brilliant 2022–23 season, which unfortunately didn’t end in style, Arsenal is back at their best, and next season they can confirm they’re not a one-hit wonder.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…