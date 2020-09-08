Arsenal getting very close to having two quality players per position

Looking at the Arsenal squad there are clearly some weaknesses and there remains a need for a few more players but overall I would suggest that Mikel Arteta is getting very close to having two quality players per position.

This is not about who our fans think is quality but Arteta himself, for example, he believes in David Luiz and he would not have been offered an extended contract if the Spaniard did not think Luiz was quality.

Similar to the comeon bonuskode in that no one would ignore something extra that is for free, no one can be unhappy that certain Arsenal players are now giving more than they gave before and have cost the club nothing, Mustafi being a prime example of that.

Let’s take a quick look at the Arsenal squad from the goalie to the striker and I think you will agree that the squad is really starting to show some depth in talent.

In goal, we have Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez, not sure there are many top clubs with two top keepers like those two.

At left-back, we have Kieran Tierney who has some decent back up depending on who Arteta would deploy there including Bukayo Saka, but it would be good if another natural left-back was signed.

At right-back, we have Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares and even Ainsley Maitland-Niles. In central defence there is new signing Gabriel, Saliba, Luiz, Mustafi, Holding, Mari, Chambers and Sokratis. Now, some of them are not good enough but I do suggest that there are at least four quality defenders there to fight for two centre back positions.

Midfield does need at least one new signing, hopefully, it will be Thomas Partey, however, the end of season proved that Arteta does get the best from his options in this area and despite reservations over the likes of Xhaka and even Elneny and Willock the signs are there that the boss is building a solid midfield and with Ceballos returning, there is creativity.

The attack is absolutely solid, Aubameyang is world-class, Martinelli will be world-class, Pepe will hopefully come good, especially with Willian there to mentor him, Lacazette is still quality and Nelson and Nketiah are progressing just right.

As I said earlier on, we probably do need a couple more signings, a midfielder and left-back would be welcomed, possibly two midfielders but I do strongly believe that we are now very close to having a solid well-balanced squad with depth that can and will challenge for honours next season.