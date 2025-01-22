Arsenal gievn boost if they want January move for Premier League star

Arsenal may have received a boost in their pursuit of Matheus Cunha, as the Brazilian forward’s attitude has been publicly questioned by his manager at Wolves. This development could potentially open the door for the Gunners to make a move for the talented attacker in the current transfer window.

Cunha has been a standout performer for Wolves this season, consistently delivering impressive displays despite the struggles his team has faced in the Premier League. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal reportedly monitoring him for some time. There is speculation that the Gunners could step up their efforts to bring him to the Emirates before the transfer window closes.

Mikel Arteta’s side views Cunha as a player who could enhance their attacking options, adding depth and versatility to the squad as they push for success in multiple competitions. Arsenal’s interest comes at a crucial moment, with the next few days potentially being decisive in determining whether they can secure the Brazilian’s signature.

Wolves, however, are keen to retain Cunha until the end of the season, as he remains one of their key players. Yet, recent tensions between the player and his manager could shift the balance. According to Football London, Cunha was called out by his manager for his attitude, hinting at potential issues behind the scenes at the Midlands club. This situation might make Wolves more inclined to part ways with the forward sooner rather than later, and Arsenal could capitalise on the unrest.

Cunha has proven himself to be one of the more consistent attackers in the Premier League this season. Should Arsenal succeed in signing him, he would bring not only goals but also creativity and energy to the squad. However, the Gunners must weigh the potential costs of a January deal against waiting until the summer, when his price tag might be lower.

Ultimately, the decision to move for Cunha now or delay until the end of the campaign could hinge on Arsenal’s immediate needs and their willingness to spend. Regardless, the ongoing situation at Wolves could provide Arsenal with a golden opportunity to secure a player who could significantly bolster their attacking options.