Arsenal give up in race for top class Spanish right-back

According to sources from Football Insider, Arsenal have decided to end their pursuit of Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda as they shift their focus to securing a more experienced right-back.

The Gunners have expressed a strong interest in Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and are closely monitoring Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne as potential targets.

Arsenal initially pursued Fresneda in the January transfer window and came close to reaching an agreement before negotiations collapsed late in the window. However, their pursuit resumed this summer but has now come to an end as they prioritize securing Cancelo or Castagne.

(🌕) Borussia Dortmund hasn't sent a formal bid to Real Valladolid for Ivan Fresneda yet. They are favorites ahead of Arsenal. Talks advancing over a 5-year deal. (@LucaBendoni) pic.twitter.com/yWd1BPp09H — Talking Highbury (@TalkingHighbury) June 11, 2023

Football Insider previously reported that Cancelo, aged 29, has been informed that his time at Manchester City is over following a well-publicized disagreement with manager Pep Guardiola. It is believed that Bayern Munich, with whom Cancelo spent a loan spell, will not exercise the buy option negotiated as part of the loan deal.

Cancelo, who is under contract with Manchester City until June 2027, has an impressive track record, having won three league titles, two League Cups, and a Champions League since joining the club in 2019. He also contributed to Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title during his loan spell, registering one goal and six assists in 21 appearances.

🎙 Arsenal's primary target for the right back position is Ivan Fresneda, but the battle for his signature appears to be lost to Borussia Dortmund. ☆ Castagne has two years left on his Leicester City contract but will look to move away after relegation, after at a cut price. https://t.co/rRnUfCfGrH pic.twitter.com/S4cNhF4cKA — HF (@hfworld_) June 11, 2023

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is familiar with Cancelo from their time together at Manchester City and is keen to reinforce his full-back options during the summer transfer window.

As Arsenal recalibrate their transfer strategy, their pursuit of an experienced right-back suggests a desire to strengthen their defensive line and add depth to their squad for the upcoming season.

Yash Bisht