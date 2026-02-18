Arsenal give up two goal lead to draw with Wolves

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against Wolves this evening in a game they needed to win at all costs. The Gunners approached the fixture determined to avoid the struggles of their previous meeting with the bottom-ranked side, when they had produced a lacklustre performance.
From the outset, Arsenal set the tone. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just five minutes, signalling that the visitors were intent on controlling the game. Wolves, accustomed to chasing matches this season, responded with periods of possession and attacking intent, determined not to make victory easy for their opponents. Arsenal remained vigilant defensively while seeking to extend their lead.
Arsenal Take Control Early
After the interval, Piero Hincapie added a second goal for Arsenal, giving the team a seemingly comfortable advantage. At that stage, the Gunners appeared well placed to secure maximum points and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Wolves, however, remained competitive and quickly reduced the deficit within five minutes, reigniting hope among their supporters. The match then became a contest of end-to-end play, with both sides pressing for the next decisive goal.
Wolves Fight Back Late
The contest ended dramatically when Arsenal conceded a late equaliser, credited as an own goal to Riccardo Calafiori. The result leaves Arsenal frustrated, as they had been in a strong position to claim victory. Concerns also arose when Bukayo Saka was forced off through injury, with the Gunners hoping that the setback is not serious. Wolves, despite their low position in the table, demonstrated resilience and the ability to capitalise on key moments, ensuring a share of the spoils.
The draw reflects the unpredictable nature of the fixture and serves as a reminder that even top teams must remain alert against lower-ranked opponents. Arsenal will now look to regroup and focus on maintaining their position at the summit, while Wolves can take confidence from a hard-fought performance against one of the league’s leading sides.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The amount of time we gave the ball away, didn’t challenge for 50/50s, we were static in reacting to transition, the players own this from their individual abject performances.
@Moon Girl
Real Talk…
Let me guess…..a point gained not 2 points dropped?? Some fans here will be thrilled about this
4 draws and a loss in our last 7 games, pathetic!
Fail to win the Premier League and or UCL in May? Arteta walks. I’ve had enough
You’re right
But but but the weather was bad, the ref gave wolves everything, we didn’t get to go to Dubai this year, this isn’t on the manager, we’re still top. No more excuses this club needs to move on from Arteta at the end of the season if we miss out on the league title which I think we will. This does not look like champions and the football is abysmal. I really don’t see why Arsenal fans are so protective of this manager, he has had everything at his disposal, money, the players he wanted, no pressure, a god like status and still we get served up this crap.
It wasn’t the rain or sodden pitch, the sluggishness was in the Arsenal players heads.
Wouldn’t have watched this game if the Australian 7.00AM starting time hadn’t been favourable. Nothing really to look forward to. A routine win, Ha Ha. Artetaball sideways and backwards and the silky skills from the likes of Gyorkes, Mandouke, Martinelli and co. As I’ve bored everyone to death already, Arteta is not a good judge of footballers. He is after all the man who signed Viera and keeps bringing central defenders to ty club. He has overloaded the squad and starting eleven with centre halves. The attack along the flanks is static with so many passes being misdirected. Ncapie got a goal today but we’ll probably have to wait another three seasons before he scores again. We definitely shouldn’t take up the option to buy this guy. Let’s look for a real wingback with speed and passing skills. Similarly Timber is such a waste when coming forward. So many misdirected passes and off target shots which just slow the game down and hand the ball back to the opposition. The midfield is done., crumbling weak as, useless.Nothing, zilch zero. No bite no creativity, no control. Why is it that in the final stages of a game we tend to lose the majority of 50/50 balls. One of my takes is that we have too many centre halves whose main skill set is to nod the ball on rather than win it and steady play. Good luck for the remainder of the season lads but I fear the negative consequences are huge and it’s going y be a painful watch for us loyal fans.
Tried to spare some of you this pain in January when all the signs were pointing towards this. I remain optimistic we can put in a performance for the league cup match and not end this without any trophies. Even UCL I am more optimistic than I ever was for the league after Liverpool match answered all my questions. Onward and upward. Silverware opportunities are still out there folks.
We canconcentrate on the cups and CL now. PL is Citys to lose so no need to stress it anymore.
What are you on about it being City’s to lose, it’s ours to lose. If we lose against spurs and City win against Newcastle we are still 2 points ahead and it’s therefore still ours to lose!
Not really when they have a game in hand
Listening to Alan Smith as I write this. He sounds as incredulous as I feel inside.
How could an early lead descend into such a diabolical show? To then get a second after an improving Wolves second half, how could they then dither and fart about and allow them back into contention?
Dreadful, dreadful, dreadful.
I don’t like to name names, but watching Eze clapping at the end with no obvious sign of dismay has left me cold.
Eze’s life time ambition is to play for a big club and champions league football before retirement.
He has already achieved his lifetime goal when arsenal signed d him. He is a fulfilled man already.
He careless about anything else. Any time he is on the pitch, he plays to enjoy himself not minding if his performance improve the team or not.
Why is he surprised. It has been story of our lives as Arsenal fans.
I thought it started early – if we’d been feeling ruthless we’d have scored 3 in the first 10 minutes (one rebound attempt from martinelli stuck out to me in particular, another chance that rice took which I thought was too casual) but we didn’t. Wolves looked beaten at the start but we let them grow into it by failing to be ruthless, then the pressure started to come from their ground.
It amazes me how teams like ours can become so complacent – this happens all the time, you can’t let poor EPL teams have hope because even the worst teams have good players who can do damage when motivated.
Dire. I thought when we went 1 up it was going to be a goal fest, Wolves looked wide open. Then we sat back side/back passing as usual. That seems to be clear tactics. But the standard of play also dropped through the floor. Too many passengers. Gyokeres usual passenger, but plenty of bad performances today.
Those players seem like passages to many of us because Arteta’s football and tactics made them so. He complicates simple things.
To win a football match is easy, out score your opponents and kill the game when opportunities present themselves. We won’t tried to score unless the opponents have all their players in their box.
They will talk about what a special first goal from Wolves. But it wasn’t. Just a straightforward training ground, given all time in the world, curl into top corner. If Califiori started at left back, we would not have lost tonight. Hincape shuts nothing down or gets tight enough. He put his hands behind his back and just stood there, yards from the player. He might have been a training ground traffic cone. And that was the key moment of the night, the first time on the night we lost control we never got back.
Oh pls stop and spare me those misplaced excuses. Was Hincapie the reason the entire team and choose to switched off after Saka’s goals? Didn’t Hincapie score
Hincapie DID score but then he switched off for the first goal, which started the rot.
It was poor defending.
That’s epl for you. It has to be competitive to stand above all. Arsenal will win the league. Say it’s crazy, but we re in crazy times.
😂 You must be trolling 😂
And it’s not even funny 😡🤣
II am truly devestated.. That feels like the end of it. I know iits not. But how do things get better from here.?
Support your team all season only for them to put in a performance like that
That is not 1 point gained but 2 points dropped. Why does Zubimendi play instead of Norgaard?
MA is not ruthless. He has his favourites and that is the reason why we could loose the PL.
As an AFC supporter I am still not giving up hope and praying that Arteta proves me wrong and I have egg on my face.
I would buddy! You can’t win a league title playing football like this, scoring a goal and defending for your lives! Arteta ball 👏 every game is a slug fest and once the pressure is on this team fold every time, come April and this team will be miles off it and then the Arteta cultists will write off another season like it’s nothing.. oh we just ran out of steam we go again next season rinse and repeat.
This performance was the worst this season, slow , lazy, no ambition shown against a team that has been dreadful all season. Arteta has made these players believe that they have to just show up and defend and slow the play down and not play football. I think he has become such an arrogant leader who behaves as if he has won everything. What a load of crap
💯 agree with that 👌
I wouldn’t even have Gyokeres in the match squad once Kai is fit.
The amount of game time Goykeres is out there, is costing us the title push.
If we brought in someone for £25M who scored 5 goals in 35 games last season, but can hold a ball up, the team would be playing far better football.
Fair play to Wolves, but the game really should’ve been put to bed after Saka’s early goal!!! But no, there’s a pattern – going all defensive and allowing the opposition back in! I really do wonder if they want this title. As there was no desire to win this game – showed more fight after the final whistle!!! I’m so pi$$ed off it’s rinse and repeat every bloody season
Arteta is not reliable to win trophy he couldn’t win anything playing for everton, he should be sacked if he doesn’t win the premier league
Maybe if we give him more money lol. 1bill spent and we have the worst attack I’ve seen in ages. 65mill Gyokeres, 50mill Madueke, went into another season with Trossard/martinelli after both of them have failed to nail down a starting spot for almost 3 seasons. Saka ran into the ground, overpaid for Havertz, Odegaard ???, Eze flopping, Nwaneri deemed not better than what we currently have and loaned out. Lets see how many defenders we bring in again this summer.
Arteta is a Terminator. He is currently in self terminating mode. He just can’t put the pieces together🙆🙆🙆🙆
Timbers worst performance of the season.
Why?
Physical or mental?
Why just Timber, I could name more.
Please overlook her comments. She is just jumping from one player to another deflecting the blame the coach.
Always knew Gabriel will cost us one day,never rated him&Saka is too small to be playing in the midfield&definetely not a captain material.
I am not a MA fan but I have always given him the benefit of doubt but after this game, he has completely lost me unless he changes his approach. Really gutted as we are letting the league slip away from such a strong position.
We won’t win sod all unless we get rid of Arteta, I’ll probably get slaughtered for saying it but he is so negative. Man city massive favourites now and tonight was just plain and simple EMBARRASSING for our club
No fight
No heart
No desire, and all 3 not for the first time. Spurs, Liverpool and all of the other haters will be laughing there heads off tonight after watching us bottle it yet AGAIN
After 80 mins Martinelli looked really tired. I was thinking: Arteta, give Norgard a few minutes! But Arteta is a stubborn average manager, keeping the same tactics, incapable of reading a game.
He was stubborn to keep Nketiah for years and lose at least one title. Now he insists with Gyokeres. It looks like both have to go in the summer.
Between them,Gabriel and Raya messed up big time.Strange how a number of our opponents have managed to score from around 25 yards.? Could our Keeper,s lack of stature have something to do with this?.A hugely disappointing result which could cost us dear i’m afraid.
He is a great shot stopper but not great at controlling his area.
Very very bizarre and embarrassing, a disappointing performance from a lilly livered team that do lack ruthlessness, not truly ambitious for glory, group of pretenders, no proven desire, thirst or hunger for laurels. The product of over pampered and over protected average manager. Unimaginable insipid performance, it’s only these clawn of Arsenal manager and players will prefer to switch off ignition of a boarded plane that is already in flight and believe that they’ll alight safely at their destination. Thank God all excuses by the Arteta cultists have been exhausted because we have squad debt now. Arteta and his players by choosing to switch of, remove legs from throttle pedal while match is still on shows lack of purpose and commitment and it’s only in Arsenal that it’s a norm. Arteta would have been long gone in other clubs by now.
Lets get this straight NOW. If we win the league it will be down to Arteta. BUT if we don’t, IT WILL NOT BE DOWN TO THE REFS, IT WILL BE NOT DOWN TO INJURIES, IT WILL NOT BE DOWN TO A WEAK SQUAD, AND IT WILL BE DOWN TO THE TACTICS AND NEGATIVE WAY WE PLAY FOOTBALL. And that is yet again as it has been these last 3 season, down to one man. The architect!!!!!
Yeah exactly. If he gets it over the line, we bow to the Architect. If he doesn’t, it’s because when one goal up his team didn’t win enough games from there.
So when a player makes a mistake that leads to a goal and costs us points it’s down to the manager ? 😂😂
When we have been so negative before then, and (proven in the past) when it breaks down time and again under pressure, yes. We were 2 goals up and could not control the game. It should have been egg and milk against a poor Wolves team from that point but one goal goes in and we look like amateurs. Wolves looked better than our £ 1billion outfit.
Yes. Gabriel made a mistake tonight, it’s a simple catch for the keeper who’s shouting at him to leave it. That’s on Big Gabi.
The fact we didn’t build on the two nil up, we don’t play these games like it’s a cup final, we coast on one goal leads we can turn into bigger ones, so every last minute goal is a disaster, and draw too many. That’s on the manager.
The TV blamed Raya, Gabriel had it easily covered. I tend to agree. I Raya didn’t come Gabriel clears it.
If Raya doesn’t come.
I disagree it’s in Man City’s hands now,win every game and it’s theirs – it’s illogical Captain. One of those matches is against us. If we win every game it’s ours.
Face it – we’re not winning sod all this season.
Arteta might as well face the facts: he’s not good enough to take us to another level. That is, winning cups consistently. Getting fed up with this. The ribbing will be endless. Just wake me up when the season is over.
(I am prepared to eat my words – but I’m not counting on anything any more)!
Can’t I have trust or hope with Arsenal? Am about to have heart attack God help me. If Man City is at the top of the league table with 6 points, no club will come close, but when Arsenal is leading with 20 points even 4th position will stil have hope of wining the league.
Martinelli and Timber had no business playing 90 minutes as they were both visibly tired&uninterested and we 2 extra subs in the bench.I wonder how Arteta and his coaching staff view football because i see to be clueless.
Absolutely woeful they may as well hand City the trophy. We are dithering every time we get the ball. The tank seems to have run dry no free flow football. True champions have desire where is this teams? Maybe we should get the ladies to show us how to win champions league.
I still reckon Arsenal for the title. Computer gave it to us by 8 points the other day, and I’m sure we will still get more than the 82 points the computer reckoned.
I also disagree Man City will finish strongly because the club finished strongly the last 4 years. This Man City team has not finished strongly the last 4 years. It never has. It’s not full of title winners. It’s not settled in obvious first 11 and how to play like the previous 4 seasons. It’s a new era at City.
And Haarland is injured.
You said we were going to take off now and win 11/12 and only lose to Man City. Here we are in the first of those 12 games already dropping points.
I would’ve said they could still win it but there is no style of play. Only way to win is to hope Man City also stay inconsistent which I doubt.
I think they can stay inconsistent but we are not doing our job.
Yes. I said we would win every game except defeat at Man City. But putting in the worst performance of the season tonight made mockery of that run in prediction, because this is the easiest match of our run in!
Tonight was a massively disjointed team performance. Off ball sluggish movement, sluggish press, lack of challenges. On ball far too slow. Losing possession and wayward passes is off the benchmark the team has set itself. There was little joined up team play from 20 minutes. Both goals conceded were from horrendous mistakes from us. The first we conceded easiest the worst, the amount of our players letting Wolves play so easily.
But so much of the season played, we can see patterns the management should be learning from – if they weren’t wedded to such favouritism. We all agree, it’s not a one off tonight that –
It takes an age to move the ball, by then players are marked out of space or double teamed. The ball needs to switch flanks quicker, and it so easily can, if Manager tells his players to do that.
Gyokeres is a flop. Despair if he starts any remaining Prem game this season (certainly his last season at this club) as it’s just wasting our time and title chance.
Zubimendi can’t tackle or defend so shouldn’t play every game or situation at 6 for us. Why isn’t he subbed more?
We were better at Sunderland against a better side than Wolves, but the finish is identical – two points dropped because shattered players still on pitch, when fresh legs on bench allowed opponents time and space to play.
But can we do our job?
but no longer a mountain to climb ?
that’s changed after one game ?
The league is a mountain to climb and City still can’t win it. Arsenal can only lose it.
If we do not win the league this season, we never will with Arteta. He has every advantage and had every advantage.
@Reggie
But, he’s the guy “everyone” wanted. The right fit for the club. Just sayin…
Arteta is so stubborn and naive you have Norgaard,Mosquera and Ben white at your disposal yet you can’t use them… it’s the high time you drop Saliba,Martinelli,Timber and Zubimendi.
Such a disappointment, both in the style of play and the result.
Can only hope that this awful display will make the manager and players realize what they are in danger of throwing away and the best way to show they understand, is to win the local derby.
It’s still in our hands, but it’s slipping away – we need to respond!!
Code red. Inexplicable performance against a team with one of the worst records in PL history – especially given what is at stake.
City are huge threat. The two summer hires have fitted in seemlessly, refreshed the team, and Haarland back in form. Meanwhile, we are rapidly advancing backwards. Tactics too negative and too many passengers.
Harlaand injured the last two games.
Let’s keep an eye if he turns up and looks okay Saturday night.
Cherki, Dogoo and Reindeer blow hot and cold in the most frustrating way, yet Foden can’t shift them for starts, which is a managerial mistake.
And there has been nothing seamless of, in or around the Man City defence for 16 months now. Whoever they play, there’s alarming moments of being wide open.
@reggie and moon girl
I few draw or loose Sunday the title is CIty’s
We can dream but the group is absolutely in shambles
except Declan who should be captain tomorrow.
Everyone jumped on the band wagon that we recruited
well but lmk if Eze/Gyokeres/Madueke have produced anything to help us get over the line . Whoever paid this
$$$ for these players must be hang in city square at high noon.
We should have sold Martinelli when he had some value along with Jesus and bought a CF and a winger that can produce goals. Watch CL yesterday and the variety of attacking options at clubs like PSG/Bayern/Real/Barca
is miles ahead of ours. And our famous defense can’t hold Wolves now for 30 minutes. I said after the Brentford game that we looked nervous and especially Gabriel and today’s equalizer proves the point. No communication and rushed decisions.
Arteta can’t influence the match as the subs are like for like and have no effect. The Saka experiment is such a brain fart and is testament to Artetas own inability to understand that experimenting vs Wigan is not the same as playing PL in a horrible conditions away game.
But what do we know . He is smarter than all of us.
Pathetic from mangers to players aside from Rice AGAIN.