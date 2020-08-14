Arsenal given a big indication how much it will cost them to land La Liga ace

Arsenal has been warned that Philippe Coutinho is a “big player with big numbers” as they contemplate landing the former Liverpool man.

Coutinho has struggled since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 in a club-record deal.

He did well in the second half of his first season with the Spaniards, but he struggled for form in his first full season at the club.

He was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, and he remains with the Germans as they attempt to win the Champions League.

However, he will return to Barcelona and look for a new team after their Champions League campaign.

The midfielder is unwanted at Barcelona and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal on a regular basis this summer and before.

Kia Joorabchian was speaking about his client’s future recently and he admitted that the former Inter Milan man will like a return to the Premier League, but the economics involved in moving him is big.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Joorabchian said: “After the Champions League is finished, and whatever happens, then we’ll sit down.

“It could be that Barcelona is the ultimate destination.

“He loves the Premier League, but the finances and the numbers and the situation of COVID are going to play a big part.

“He’s a big player with big numbers.”