Arsenal given a boost as Italian club finds a replacement for striker

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, as it seems Napoli is preparing for life without the Nigerian.

Osimhen has been a key player for them in this campaign and helped in their initial challenge for the Serie A title.

He was also in good form in Europe, but he could leave them at the end of the season.

Napoli knows they will struggle in his absence and they have now identified a replacement for the former Lille man.

Fichajes.net claims they want to replace him with Armando Broja, who has been in fine form this season.

The striker plays at Southampton on loan from Chelsea and he has stood out for The Saints in this campaign.

The Italians believe he can become the ideal replacement for Osimhen when the Nigerian leaves.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been in great form since he moved to Italy and a move to Arsenal will make him even better.

Several other clubs want the Nigerian and qualifying for the Champions League could be very important to our chances of winning the race for his signature.

He would also not come cheap because Napoli signed him for a club-record fee.

