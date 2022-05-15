Arsenal given a boost in their pursuit of former Liverpool man

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Georginio Wijnaldum to their squad at the end of this season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man since the start of this season when he moved to PSG.

A deal appeared possible in the January transfer window, but he remained in France where he has won yet another trophy with the French giants.

He has started less than 20 matches in all competitions this season, a situation that has now put his place in the Netherlands’ national team in doubt.

A report via Sport Witness claims he is not in their squad that was released recently and that has made him reconsider his stay in Paris.

It has also opened the door for him to leave and it hands Arsenal a boost in their pursuit of his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum was the engine room of the Liverpool midfield before he left them at the end of last season.

In spells with the Reds and Newcastle United, he proved he is a quality player that can make an impact in the Premier League.

Arsenal has some of the finest young midfielders in their squad now, Wijnaldum is probably the experienced head the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard need.