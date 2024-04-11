Arsenal given a double boost ahead of the return leg in Munich

Have Arsenal just received a couple of bits of promising news ahead of their quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich? Bayern Munich has now confirmed that their star winger, Serge Gnabry, suffered a hamstring strain during their match on Tuesday night. And this on top of the news that Alphonso Davies will be suspended for the game. Those two were definitely tough opponents for the Gunners in the first leg.

Gnabry was instrumental in bringing Bayern back into the game after Arsenal had dominated from the start. Arsenal brought the fight to Bayern, with Saka’s goal in the 12th minute highlighting how effectively they started. However, six minutes after the Arsenal star boy scored, Gnabry, unforgiving of his former employers, pounced on the Gunners’ defensive lapse and scored the equalizer.

That goal transformed the game, and Bayern Munich were re-energized and keen to fight. They seized the lead in the 32nd minute thanks to a Harry Kane penalty and could have easily won the game, but Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard saved the day in the 76th minute, securing a tie.

That being said, Gnabry’s injury is a significant boost for our Gunners. Leroy Sane and Gnabry’s pace threatened Arsenal; the Germans wanted to play on the counter, and the two were ideal for that strategy. After their replacements, it became clear that the Bundesliga heavyweights were unable to play their game.

The absence of Gnabry next week may have an impact on Bayern’s attacking dynamism. It might give Arsenal an advantage as they look to advance to the next round of the Champions League.

That being said, Arsenal will need to bring their A-game next week; the Allianz Arena isn’t just a place to go and walk away with a victory, but the absence of these two stars could hand the Gunners an advantage. Davies will also miss the second leg because of being booked early in first game.

Bayern Munich has struggled this season, but if you examine their performances, you’ll notice that it’s their defense that has failed them down; they’ve been quite good in attack (they’ve scored the most goals in the Bundesliga — 80). I hope Davies and Gnabry’s absence impacts them, but nevertheless, Arsenal’s defense in that game needs to be at it’s best even without Gnabry in the mix.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…