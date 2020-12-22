Arsenal given a spanking at home by Man City to increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta

The chances are rather high that most Arsenal fans did not believe that the Gunners would claim a surprise win over Manchester City this evening in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

They were right to feel that way as the Citizens ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners.

City got off to a flyer and within just three minutes Gabriel Jesus had put the visitors ahead with what was a fairly comfortable goal.

Pep Guardiola’s men continued to dominate the possession but against the run of the play and thanks to some very good work from Gabriel Martinelli down the left, Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net.

At this point, Arsenal did show a little more ambition and they started to match City to some degree and went in at half time level.

The second half was basically a disaster for a number of reasons. Gabriel Martinelli went off injured following a first-half clash with the City keeper which he clearly had not recovered from.

Then Alex Runnarson in goal went flap happy and gifted City the lead and any chance that Arsenal was going to get back into the game soon disappeared when Phil Foden knocked in their third, though he was offside when he collected the ball but without VAR the goal stood and that just summed up the night.

City got their fourth through Aymeric Laporte in the 72nd minute and the game was done and dusted at that point.

A combination of poor individual displays and bad luck joined forces to make life easy for Man City this evening and truth be told, it could have been a lot worse.

It is Chelsea next and the fans will definitely be expecting a lot better from the team than what they have seen tonight..