Arsenal given a spanking at home by Man City to increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta

The chances are rather high that most Arsenal fans did not believe that the Gunners would claim a surprise win over Manchester City this evening in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
They were right to feel that way as the Citizens ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners.
City got off to a flyer and within just three minutes Gabriel Jesus had put the visitors ahead with what was a fairly comfortable goal.
Pep Guardiola’s men continued to dominate the possession but against the run of the play and thanks to some very good work from Gabriel Martinelli down the left, Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net.
At this point, Arsenal did show a little more ambition and they started to match City to some degree and went in at half time level.
The second half was basically a disaster for a number of reasons. Gabriel Martinelli went off injured following a first-half clash with the City keeper which he clearly had not recovered from.
Then Alex Runnarson in goal went flap happy and gifted City the lead and any chance that Arsenal was going to get back into the game soon disappeared when Phil Foden knocked in their third, though he was offside when he collected the ball but without VAR the goal stood and that just summed up the night.
City got their fourth through Aymeric Laporte in the 72nd minute and the game was done and dusted at that point.
A combination of poor individual displays and bad luck joined forces to make life easy for Man City this evening and truth be told, it could have been a lot worse.
It is Chelsea next and the fans will definitely be expecting a lot better from the team than what they have seen tonight..
I really feel sorry for Arteta. Literally nothing is working. I don’t even know what he should do.
He should do is a favour and go back to City
But why feel sorry. He was ridiculous to play your 2nd keeper against on of the best teams in the world. Wtf sorry we can’t let him off
Pre-match, MA said he picks the most competitive players for the game. Was that it?
Sack him and go and get Allgeri now
Add Goalkeeper to bad deals done last summer, Martinez out Run what ever his name in. Where did they get him from and who on earth recommended him. Another damaging poor defeat, it just goes on and on.
There is absolutely nothing there in the way we set up and play. Easiest team in England to beat at the moment.
Arteta is not good enough, he has lost all confidence and direction as a manager,
We have been clamouring for weeks now for him to play the kids..
We need energetic players on the pitch for now.
The only players pressing today were gabi and willock…
The team below would have gotten us better results in some of these matches:
Saka ..gabi/Eddie/balogun. Nelson
ESR( played well today again)
Willock
Moh/chambers
Tierney Gab saliva AMN
I rather lose with the kids than this bunch of lazy players no press/aggression/passion….at least the kids gat something to prove
It was obvious Runarsson wasnt good enough when you heard he is Icelands number 2. Their number 1 by the way wasnt even a professional footballer lol. You could see his shakiness in Europa League.
Is Martinelli injured? No need to rant about Arteta because he’s not gonna get sacked.
He is an unnecessary buy when you have a keeper of his age who has 6” on him. I’m going to say he isn’t good or not but Arteta team is due for disgrace the way he handed everything to opponent and put his team under their mercy. This same city was luck to win 1-0 against Soton.
I’m sure we’ll hear the percentages were good, but we lost at home again. No other ‘big’ club would accept this set of results. We remain predictable, slow in build up, and can’t see how we will suddenly become that good even with an extra player in jan, given the tactics and style of play we have
We aren’t a big club.
Havent been for years
We were, but I agree we’re not anymore. I can’t believe how much it hurts to see it week in and week out and the club thinks this is part of a process to improve us?
What utter and complete nonsense you spout and the two posts above you too. Not a big club? Just because we are having a tough time this last two or three months?
How fickle you are and you are a disgrace and a fake suporter to even think that nonsense, let alone write it You should be ashamed of yourself and of your lack of intellect and that goes for thetwo posters above your post too.
But we are used to losing now. Is that present at a Big Club. So sad to say it but the truth hurts but must be told.
No not the last two or three months jon lol, if asked the question prior to the new season I would of said the same thing, sure we have a big stadium, fan base and we do have a big club history, but surely as a realist you should realise big clubs win big accolades on a relatively consistent basis? We haven’t won our domestic league in what 15 years? Havent ever won the CL, and just look at our record against other big clubs for the last 15 did years. Not to say we cant get back to that status, but with no big trophies, no top 4 for 4 odd years and barely even any WC players in our squad, its kind of hard to argue at this point.
And your intellect comment was rather funny as you applauded my intellect yesterday conveniently when I was in agreement with you lol, you know jon it is possible to have a disagreement with someone without belittling them, a man of your age should know better.
(1). Big clubs don’t sit comfortably in with position in the league.
(2). Big clubs do the needful when it’s necessary.
(3). Big clubs don’t lose 5-6 consecutive games and still pretend there is a process going on.
(4). Big clubs don’t fight relegation.
If you think we are still a big club you might be right, but right now we are acting like a small club.
Good for you, Rory 👍
Big clubs don’t sit in 15th position meant
Thank you sue!!! 👍👊
Hahahhaa we player 25% of the game better after City scored. I swear to god I just watched MA say this lool
Who thinks PEM is really injured?
I think the guys likely been given time off.
I had a tough period of depression and was very unhappy and low.
I have seen it in auba in the pitch for some.time and was even more sure after his interview the other day that hes having a very very tough time atm with his mind and mood.
Cant remember the last time he smiled, auba smiles and the others respond.
Got to remember paid lots or not these people are human beings not robots.
Well. I was very hard on him in a post match interview as I thought he showed weakness. Was I being too hasty? I don’t know
Same crap, different toilet except for some good performances by Gabi and ESR. Keeper is a mistake. Laughable defense as usual. Most of the team were bang average again!
Are we gonna ever win a game again this season in the league or ever again this season?
Our second choice goal keeper looks like a 18 year old kid still learning his trade…
Arsenal are sinking and sinking badly. Its just sad..
The only encouragement is Martinelli and hope he isn’t out for a long period of time.
But the goal keeper is 25 but played like he was out of his depth. From poor passing and couldn’t play or from the back to an amazing flop for the second city goal. Only a couple of his saves were OK but looked shaky. I was also concerned by his positioning a lot of the time standing 30 yards out of goal.
Here goes the last defence of Arteta – “losing by small margin”.
Joe he should pack his belongings and take a drive out of the club. His selection and tactics are the worst
No need for a long lecture about how good City were because they were not. I found nothing wrong with our play today except our defensive brain farts and inability to make the final pass. City themselves were going defensive and playing on the counter to an average performing side. We simply should not have lost this game because CIty were there for the taking. They are definitely not winning the UCL or EPL this season. Our pressing was great today. I’m so annoyed at this loss because City were there for the taking but we go again.
That’s been the problem in most of the recent matches. We do most things well enough but hit a wall when we get near the other box. I don’t think any of our recent opponents have actually played well to beat us – they’ve just soaked it up and countered when possible. Basically haven’t needed to extend themselves.
We do lack a bit of quality in attack but confidence is the big factor. Players are afraid to take chances
We dont always have to play well to win and that is the mental problem with this team. Apart from City’s goals which were all gifted what chances did City get?? Even the bang average Kolasinac had a good game today. Our players got into several positions that all we needed was a final pass to create a proper opportunity but we always made the wrong decision.
Someone almost went for my head when I said we were in the game until second goal but at least if u feel the same then I’m good. Defund the media next time don’t put your frustration on me. But we are good at losing so what is the problem?
You dont have to worry yourself with what people say. All you need is your eyes and common sense to analyze matches and even players. From the match I watched City did not do well and had they met any other top team they may well have lost today.. In the first half we were simply equals with both teams taking their chances. In the 2nd Arsenal gifted all 3 goals with City creating nothing apart from some counters here and there. Our pressing was great today and Kolasinac who has been average in ages even did well against Mahrez who was poor but for his goal. I’m annoyed at this loss because City looked so open at the right side and were there for the taking.
What the hell man? What did I say to you?
Dhoni I literally havent spoken to you today?
He should resign, be a man and leave now so someone else can save us. It isn’t surprising we lost AGAIN but there is no heart in the club and players dont care anymore
Arteta should most definatley resign. Everyone is saying oh the players the players but you have 25 players to choose from and choose the same crap 11.
Willian
Xaka
Mustafi
Luiz
Ozil
Bellerin
Cebellos
Lacca
None of these guys should see the 1st team. I’d rather play the kids and loose then see any single one of these players on the pitch
The players we are bringing to this club…seriously.
What the heck is going on with that goalkeeper?
This club is rotten to the core…from the very top downwards. Everything that could be wrong with it is.
It’s not been the same since we moved to the Emirates…we lost our soul back then, our ethos and I think the gods of football have cursed us because of it.
A team full of dead wood. So many of these players are not good enough. I can’t believe we sold a quality keeper in martinez and got this guy as a replacement. Martinelli, great come back. Smith Rowe played well, otherwise not much to be impressed with. Another loss.
I dont understand why ESR can’t get a start but lacca and cebellos can
Our players aren’t average. They just have an average coach teaching!!!
To add to the misery, Gabriel is now becoming the real “Arsenal defender” each passing game.
I get no pleasure seeing the team I have supported all my life flounder. It’s clear that it’s not working for MA. We can get even lower. Brave decisions must be made and an experienced, top, manager brought in. It’s not a time to wait and let it get worse. How much more obvious must it get? Do we have an owner? He’s invisible.
I never expected to win… but the defending, the goal-keeping, omg it was shocking…. when was the last time City scored 4??
Only plus was Gabi…. and now he’s injured again…
I’m really not enjoying watching my team right now.. it is so painful…
All those calls for Bruce out and they’re 4 points above us with a game in hand!!
This is the absolute pits….
All the goals they scored were goals we gifted them which is the painful thing. City didn’t even play well today. Difference is they took all their chances and for the first time in ages our pressing was actually good.
Focus turns to our relegation battle now, Kev.. what a season!!
From somethings I saw last season I still have hope that Arteta can move us forward though atm it looks like saying that makes no sense but we move.
Sue it’s really too painful. I’ve built up my tolerance to losing, but watching those mistakes was on another level of pain. Sigh…
This is becoming the new normal, Winston… it’s absolutely staggering where we are right now… and Chelsea up next… certainly not looking forward to that! Giroud brace?!
Pepe’s actual value is a good 200k.
I do not expect anything better. Compared to arsenal, city players looked like magicians with the ball. Arsenal players looked uncomfortable, like a bunch of 40yr olds playing Sunday football.
we have no playing style, no identify at all. At this moment, I believe Arteta is clueless and basically hoping for some sort of luck. let me tell you why, we seem to want to cross the ball alot. Most of the time, it’s only one player attacking, why? nobody else is in the box, why? our other forwards were deep in our half defending,why? we have a weak ass midfield,why? elneny and ceballos are there,why? Arteta selected them!!
The buck stops with the manager. He should resign ASAP before we find ourselves in the championship. or is that part of trusting the process?
I always knew letting wenger go would most likely end in tears for arsenal,especially their know it all fickle fans.this is just the beginning,more heartache from arteta&his boys still to come
Arteta is clueless. Enough is enough just sack him.
Why did we not signed a championship keeper
OMG! It is just getting worse day-by-day. Next game, against Chelsea… What exactly is wrong with the team? No fighting spirit at all. So sad
I am sorry for the GK but his display means we need to find another No 2 Apart from Runnerson our centre backs were shocking and the full backs were not much better.Gabriel is going through a really bad spell and the doubts I harboured about him are unfortunately beginning to show.I hope I am wrong but I think he could turn out to be yet another bad buy.On a brighter note, Martinelli and Willock did well as did ESR and Balogun when they came on. I hope Martinelli recovers quickly from his knock , because he is needed badly.
We had people here picking sides when Martinez was in form and doing great for us. When he gave an ultimatum to Arteta to make him No. 1 or else he would leave many were throwing their support behind Leno and preaching patience like Martinez wouldn’t know about that. Today we are left with what may be an error prone 2nd choice GK while Martinez is at Villa unlikely to win anything of note. Gabriel is actually a good defnder but clearly has a weakness when pressured with the ball. He’s the least of our problems though he’s going through a bad phase
We kept Wenger for too many years, but we still were a great club. Are we going to keep Arteta this whole year and become on a par with Barnsley. We wait till we are on the edge of a cliff and still take no action. This club is incompetent.
Don’t think we should defend Arteta here..His biggest problem is selection of 11 fit, strong n hungry players for a match..
But he depends on the likes of Willian, Xhaka, Saka, Laca, Auba, Luiz,etc..and freezes out hungry n faster players such as Nelson, Rowe-smith, Balogun, Martinelli..
Who does that?? Forces Maintland-Miles to play right back when he is almost our own’ Wijnaldum’
Plays Nketiah most times and ridiculously suggested that Southgate should call him..Such bias n favouritism for a player..
What are his plans for dis Arsenal team??
Did anyone see our goal keeper position at that free kick he was marking the post Lol
OMG just hope Leno doesn’t get injured
I thought he read the idea from the way City lined up their wall relative to ours?? He must have known that Mahrez was going to play the ball into the corner but for whatever reason he still couldn’t catch it
So poor keeping mustafi rubbish pepe not bothered again, gabi and gabi Tierney, Saka, AMN and partey, (from what I’ve seen) are in Mikels words fighters and many many of the rest are victims.
Sime fall in to the camp of trying but not good enough such as elneny now his form has dropped along with holding and bellerin but I stand by what I said before these players mostly have switched off and have given up in fighting for the manager.
Any manager would struggle with this shower of s7it!
ESR needs to be playing more and hopefully if we can get Saka and martinelli with Tierney all linking up and feeding auba and laca well start scoring and win a few games but MA and Edu need to go shopping in Jan and the Summer, (read an article saying their plan is already fixed and being worked on short and long term) and sniff of descent I’d loan the player immediately. I’m wondering if Pepe is a bad apple or just plain lazy, i say that based on watching him a lot in L1, he was a beast.
Also I’d be posting runnarson on Ebay for sale as soon as I got home.
No point rehashing the negatives, they’ve been covered pretty well above. And ouch, Rednapp’s commentary just now cut close to the bone.
So a few positives – obviously Matinelli, hope he’s okay. ESR looked good and hopefully gets more game time soon. Lacazette I thought looked good. And lastly, one day closer to Partey being fit.
Nice positives, Trudeau 👍
At this stage I’m worried that TP will again injure himself on his return after being rushed back!
Letting Martinez go was the biggest mistake (even bigger than the Ozil debacle). Why not promote Macey instead of buying Runnarson? We loose a home grown talent in the process and replaced by a conference league at best keeper. As per homegrown rules, we could not select a Saliba or an Ozil in the squad.
The decisions taken are beyond me. Now I am even more reluctant to keep Arteta till Jan unless he can get a draw against Chelsea and a win against Brighton.
Merry Xmas to all you gooners and stay safe.
Merry Christmas 🎄
You too!
The real Arsenal FC is gone. What we now have is a team of individualistic, non-committed, colourless, skill-less players. The young players AW used for Cup games were better fighters..even when they are losing than the present day players. We don’t really deserve this disappointment.
I was watching for who really tried tonight. Not who played well but who played with passion and never stopped pushing? Gaby, Lacazette, Gabriel, Ceballos. Who played like they didnt care? Kolasinac, Pepe, and strangely AMN. Somebody said AMN played well – not in the game I watched, he was awful. Willock ineffective again, Why in Gods name did MA start Runarsson? Everybody except our goalkeeping coach (who recommended him) knows he is useless. And when will the myopic fans who laud our academy wake up and admit many of them (Willock & Nketiah for example) will never be EPL quality. Saka and perhaps ESR, Balogun and Azeez are it for the next couple of years.
I thought AMN was ok. I will rewatch later (in the US and have a wee dram) while I’m at it.
Might need more than that 😂
Also call me old fashioned but I dint want to see cebalos and tores arm in arm coming out the tunnel at half time! Bad enough after the game! The sortnif stuff that makes Keane Vieira and Rio Ferdinand want to puke.
@guy
In fairness I didnt see all the game just highlights like you I’ve watching effort level for sometime and usually AMN has been trying at least not tonight it seems.
Just watched again the goals all 4 the goalie could have done much better
Number 1 in the 6 yard box he needed to come for ir, 2 he comes out and needed to stay upright and big, 4 again he could have been braver and come against laporte.
Not entirely his fault but leno would have made the game a different one.
Are people going to ignore the fact that AMN is bang a wrage? He nearly costed us 2 goals with his lazy play. If you ask me we missed a whopping 29m from wolves. We should have sold him and kept Martinez. If mustafi can have game time why can’t saliba? Arteta pisses me off with his selection. Martinelli did more in 45 mins than Aubameyang, pepe,willian,nkethia has done in months. And balogun is miles ahead of nkethia. Only a blind man will say otherwise. Cedric how did he get a new contract? Are we a retirement plan for most of these players? On current form Mari should take Gabriel’s place and saliba should take holdings place. Why does elneny still start game? He passes sideways and backwards always. He kills our attack and whoever signed or recommended pepe needs a brain reset. The most laziest player I have ever seen. He does absolutely nothing. I’ll rather have willian over pepe any day of the week.our youngsters are the only positive. ESR, Balogun,saka,martinelli,tierny,saliba,gabriel,the next coach should build his team around these players. Add guendozi to that list. You have players with passion.
If Martinelli is injured, then it’s goodbye Arteta. He will only get January and then given another month to integrate any new players. If results don’t come, he is a goner before March 100%.
You can’t play along in relegation and keep saying it’ll be alright.
i am not feeling all that bad doom and gloomers. to me the only thing that went wrong was Mustafi’s cameo for a sale cause he was awful. I am happy to be out of that competition.
Positives include how much better we play with some of the kids. Martinelli is the real deal and aside from one hell of a bruise I think he’ll be fine. Here’s hoping. AMN was ok, ESR was good. Joe was a bit of a downer. Laca was also good. If Balogun could get a pass from Ceballos though the channels he’d have looked better.
I also think it is obvious beyond a doubt that Mustafi, and Kolasniac are available for a bag of used baseballs. Ceballos is not the answer too much backward passing and what little forward passing he offers is to no one. Pepe is another waste of money, his instincts are all wrong and not a team player. Elneny to my disappointment is a squad player period.
Bringing Martinelli for the 2nd half was another bad call to be honest .
He was in the starting 11 no?
I said earlier today, he shouldn’t play Martinelli in Cup games. He would got us a few wins in league when he becomes fully fit.
Emery was better than Arteta. His only problem was us facing many shots each game. He couldn’t stem that. Our attack was quite good that season, though not the best.
Now we don’t have a defence nor an attack.