Arsenal given boost in chase for Marseille midfielder

It has been quite a boring transfer window for Arsenal fans so far, but Mikel Arteta did warn us that there would have to be a clear out of fringe players before the Gunners could even think about bringing in any of their targets, so we could say things are progressing as expected.

If Arsenal only bring in one player in January then it is surely going to be an attacking midfielder, as that is the most urgent position that needs filling at the moment, although a new reserve keeper is also another priority.

One attacking midfielder we have been linked to last week is the Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, and unusually we have actually been informed by his manager that he could be available in the current transfer window. The Marseille boss is the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham coach Andre Villas-Boas, and he has revealed in the Mail when asked if Sanson could be leaving Marseille: ‘We’ll see. The transfer window is open, Sanson is a player who is highly rated,’

‘Officially, we have not received any offers, unless it happened during the match.

‘He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics, and it is possible that something could happen.’

Sanson helped Marseille to a second place finish in Ligue 1 last season, but it would appear that Voillas-Boas does not think he needs to keep him this year, which may be a bit worrying when you think about it.

But at least we know he is available…