Arsenal given boost in race to bring Serge Gnabry home

Have Arsenal been handed a boost in their bid to sign German star?

There is no doubt that Arsenal will look to strengthen their current squad in the close season.

A number of positions need replacing in the first team. There is also an urgency to add depth in the squad, as the Gunners are on course to play in Europe next season.

The club has been linked to several names in the recent month. Serge Gnabry is one that has intrigued the Arsenal faithful.

#AFC are keen to bring Serge Gnabry 🇩🇪 back to north London (@Ekremkonur)

With the number of attacking wingers that have been linked to the London outfit, it somewhat makes it clear that the club’s hierarchy see it as a priority position heading into 2022/23 campaign.

They have already landed Brazilian youngster Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, but his signing is considered to be ‘one for the future.’

Raheem Sterling has been linked to a move, but the Gunners might be priced out for the Englishman’s signature.

Serge Gnabry doesn't want to accept Bayern Munich's latest contract offer and there are no further meetings currently scheduled. (BILD)

That has put the signature of Gnabry in the driving seat, especially the fact that Bayern Munich are in talks with Barcelona’s Ousmanne Dembele, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

If the Frenchman does end up joining the German giants, it could place Gnabry’s spot in jeopardy, as both play in the same position.

The 25-year-old’s contract talks has also reached an impasse with the club.

The German has already hinted at an exit, and Dembele’s move could put more confirmation on Gnabry’s departure which Arsenal should look to explore.

The reason to leave is not just competition for a starting spot or money for Gnabry, he also wants to feel an important member of the team, it has been reported.

And I’m sure he can feel that at the Emirates Stadium. His home before he achieved fame and success at Bayern.

His signing will certainly be welcomed by the Arsenal fans. But that may depend on Mikel Arteta’s men clinching a Champions League spot.

Yash Bisht