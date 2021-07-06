Arsenal given boost in their bid to sign Brighton midfielder

Express Sport says now that Brighton has signed RB Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu, they have paved the way for Yves Bissouma to be sold.

The midfielder is a transfer target for Arsenal who hopes to partner him with Thomas Partey in midfield.

The Malian also has interest from Liverpool and he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Brighton signed him from Lille in 2018 and he has continued to develop very well at the Amex.

They know how valuable he is and they want to keep hold of him beyond the next campaign.

However, they seem to be ready for anything and have brought in Mwepu on a four-year deal.

This would make it easier for them if they are eventually forced to cash in on Bissouma.

Mikel Arteta has been tasked with making Arsenal a top club again and Bissouma is one player that can help the Gunners move up the Premier League table.

He isn’t the only midfielder that they want to sign with reports linking them with a move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli as well.

Now that Brighton has an extra midfielder, they might discuss Bissouma’s transfer with Arsenal.