Arsenal could be the new favourites for Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal have reportedly been given a potentially huge opportunity to win the race for the transfer of Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian playmaker could be an exciting signing for Arsenal if he can get back to his best, but it’s all gone downhill for him since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018.

According to Don Balon, we’re now described as being in pole position ahead of Chelsea for Coutinho’s signature due to the fact that Barca would be keen to snap up Gabriel Martinelli as part of the deal.

Our exciting young forward is certainly one of the biggest talents in the game at the moment, having settled brilliantly in his first season in north London.

It’s easy to see why a big club like Barcelona might be keen on Martinelli, but we shouldn’t necessarily get carried away and just chase the bigger name here.

Coutinho has obviously shown what he can do at Premier League level and would be a brilliant signing if he could get back to his best, but that’s a big if at this stage.

Now 27, there’s not much time for him to turn his career around and we would surely be better off putting our faith in Martinelli and developing into the world class talent he is so capable of being in just a few years’ time.

It would, however, be painful if Coutinho ended up at a rival like Chelsea instead and ended up majorly strengthening one of our top four rivals.