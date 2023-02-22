Arsenal given Emile Smith Rowe fitness boost

Emile Smith Rowe has hardly played for Arsenal this season despite undergoing surgery to fix a long-term problem last year.

The midfielder is one of the exciting players in Arsenal’s ranks and the Gunners consider him one man that can be useful off the bench in matches, so they have missed his influence.

He seems to keep suffering new physical problems every time. After he returned to the bench in the game against Aston Villa, Arsenal fans were not so confident that he would not suffer another injury.

However, Football London reports that Smith Rowe is okay at the moment and trained with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday.

This means he is probably fit enough to play in the next match, which is a major boost to the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that Smith Rowe has not contributed so much to our success this season because the midfielder is one player we greatly love.

The Englishman does wonders when he is fully fit and available to play matches and we need options in these final weeks of the league season.

If he becomes one man we can turn to on the bench in matches, we will have a good chance of winning more games because Smith Rowe has goals in him.

