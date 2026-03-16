Arsenal given encouragement to step up their interest in midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Sandro Tonali as they continue to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the next transfer window. The Gunners have been proactive in improving their squad in recent seasons, and further reinforcements in the middle of the pitch appear to remain a priority for the club.

The Gunners added Martin Zubimendi to their midfield, and his arrival has contributed to an improvement in the team’s overall balance and control. Arsenal are determined to maintain that upward trajectory and are expected to continue reinforcing key areas of the squad.

Their interest in Tonali reflects that approach. Four Four Two reports that Arsenal have been encouraged to pursue a deal for the Italian midfielder, who is regarded as one of the most talented players in his position in European football.

Arsenal Monitoring Tonali Situation

According to the report, Tonali’s entourage is actively attempting to find a new club for the midfielder. They aim to secure a move to one of the leading teams in world football, a category that Arsenal are widely considered to belong to, given their recent progress.

Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to admire the qualities Tonali would bring to his squad. His technical ability, vision, and composure in midfield have made him one of the most highly rated Italian players of his generation. Bringing in a player of that calibre could provide Arsenal with additional depth and quality as they look to compete at the highest level.

Transfer Could Be Complicated

Despite Arsenal’s interest, completing a deal would not be straightforward. Tonali is currently at Newcastle United, and any move would likely involve a substantial transfer fee. The midfielder remains one of the standout performers at the club, which means Newcastle would be reluctant to allow him to leave easily.

However, Newcastle are enduring a disappointing season, which could complicate their efforts to retain some of their most important players. If the team struggles to meet expectations, convincing a player of Tonali’s quality to remain beyond the current campaign may prove difficult.

Even so, Arsenal would likely need to make significant financial adjustments to fund such a transfer. That could mean considering the sale of certain players in order to generate the resources required to bring Tonali to the Emirates Stadium.

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