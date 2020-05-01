Arsenal could be boosted by developments in France.

Arsenal may well have been handed a transfer opportunity as Lyon consider legal action against the decision to end the Ligue 1 season based on current standings.

It was announced today that Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned champions of the French top flight, while issues on Champions League qualification, promotion and relegation have also been settled.

This is bad news for Lyon, however, as it means they miss out on qualifying for the Champions League, and unsurprisingly they have not taken this news well.

As explained in the tweet below, journalist Chris Williams says a large part of Lyon’s anger could be down to having non-Champions League exit clauses in some of their players’ contracts.

Rumoured that a number of Lyon players have non-Champions League exit clauses, would give an extra edge to the club’s decision here. https://t.co/fqdvsNLjXB — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 30, 2020

It’s not clear if this would be all of their players, but it could be good news for us in our rumoured pursuit of Houssem Aouar.

We’ve been linked with the talented young French midfielder by the Sun and he’d certainly be an ideal signing to improve a problem position in our squad.

It may well be worth keeping an eye on this story, as our chances of raiding Lyon for Aouar may be given a significant boost if they do end up missing out on the Champions League.