Arsenal given injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Arsenal have been given a boost ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace, with Gabriel Martinelli expected to return to training this week.

The Brazilian fell foul of injury in the warm-up for the Newcastle clash on Saturday, having initially been selected to start the match, before having to see Reiss Nelson fill in his place.

Initial thoughts were bad, with the forward seen to be crying as he limped off the field, with some in fear that he had injured his knee for a second time, but it later emerged as an ankle issue, and Arsenal.com have now confirmed that they hope to see him back in training in the coming days.

While that doesn’t exactly shout that he will be available for the Palace clash, the club will no doubt be boosted by the news, while we also have positive news elsewhere.

Gabriel Magalhaes is fully fit and ready for action following his Coronavirus issues, while Thomas Partey is also back in full training. The midfielder still needs to be assessed before he is given the nod to feature however, and we will have to await further news on that one.

