Arsenal given price boost for a player that Arteta pursued all summer

On the deadline day of the last transfer window in the summer Arsenal made two signings, Raheem Sterling and the very unexpected signing of Neto on loan from Bournemouth.

It was an open secret that we needed to sign a number 2 on deadline day because of the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, however it was the player we signed that would have been unexpected given his age and the fact that the transfer came out of no where. We choose to sign him after reportedly pulling out of the race for our first choice deputy for Raya, Joan García.

The Spanish shot stopper has had a great past few months for both club and country, helping his current club Espanyol regain promotion back to the Spanish top flight and winning Olympic gold in the summer with the Spanish under-23s (despite not playing a prominent role). He has also had a very good start to the season in La Liga, making the most saves in that competition so far with the second best being a whopping 12 saves behind the Spaniard.

With this form and given we’ve had a fairly longstanding interest, you would think it’s only a matter of time before we get our man, if we do decide to go back for him then this development will be a big boost to us.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his release clause of €30million was only in effect from the final 15 days of the last transfer window and that the amount has been reduced back to €25million for the first half of the next transfer window, the increase will be in effect again however in the final 15 days of the transfer which will mean that we’ll have a sort of a discount if we decide tovgo for his signature in the first half of the Winter transfer window.

It probably will be the same in the summer of 2025 which will be a boost given we’ll only have Neto for a year and García will provide longterm stability in that position given his age and potential, this depends on whether we’ll still go for him and if we do then this detail about his release clause will be a boost to us.

Is the difference too good for us to resist? Let me know gooners!

