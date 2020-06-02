There’s been an update on Thomas Partey…

Arsenal have been given a little update on the situation regarding Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has shone in La Liga, looking like he could be an ideal signing to boost our midfield, with the Telegraph recently linking him as a target for Mikel Arteta.

It’s all gone a little quiet on that front lately, though, but now journalist Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into what might be going on with Partey.

As seen in the tweet below, Romano believes Partey is still mulling over a new contract offer from current club Atletico, and will decide on his future after that…

never deleted anything… I said 1 month ago that Atlético are in talks with Thomas to extend his contract, do you remember? 😀 Arsenal are interested but he’ll decide after considering Atlético’s bid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2020

We can only hope Arsenal can also come in with a tempting offer for the 26-year-old, who has been with Atletico since joining their youth team all the way back in 2012.

Does that suggest he’s more likely to stay loyal to the team he’s been with for so long, or could he perhaps be tempted by a new challenge abroad?