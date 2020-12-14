Arsenal given tough opposition for Europa League knockout phase

The draws for the Champions League and Europa League have taken place this morning, with Arsenal set to take on Benfica for a place in the round of 16.

The Gunners are the only team to retain a 100% record in European competition at present, thanks to wins over Molde, Dundalk and Rapid Vienna in the group stages, and they will be eager to continue that form into the knockout rounds.

Arsenal were seeded for the draw thanks to winning their groups, which should have assured them of a advantage in the next round as they avoided the other EL group winners, and the four highest ranked sides to have dropped out of the Champions League.

That wasn’t the case however as they drew Benfica, which posed as one of the worst possible opponents for them.

Manchester United haven’t been given the nicest draw either, Coming up against current La Liga leaders Real Sociedad, while Spurs will be happy with Wolfsberger.

Full draw as follows:

Wolfsberger v Tottenham

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Benfica v Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade v Milan

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester City

RB Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille v Ajax

Olympiacos v PSV

Luckily we have some time before the next round to get our form together after some tough months of late, although our team managed to keep on track in Europe regardless.

Patrick