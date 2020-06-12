Arsenal given transfer boost as AC Milan’s hesitation could see them beat the Italians to Spanish midfielder

Arsenal and AC Milan have been named as the top teams looking to sign Espanyol’s Marc Roca this summer.

The impressive young Spaniard could be leaving his struggling side this summer and although his release clause is 40 million euros he could leave for less than that.

A new report from Italy via CalcioMercato is claiming that Milan is facing a summer of uncertainty with not just players expected to leave the club, but they may also look to name a new manager and sporting director.

These changes might take time to come into effect and that could give Arsenal room to get Roca signed ahead of the Italians.

The report also claims that the Italians haven’t gone beyond a simple chat in their efforts to land him and their hesitation could pave the way for a move to the Emirates.

Roca is one midfielder that might be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s team as the Spaniard looks to add players to his side in the summer.

He is young and perhaps the fact that he is Spanish gives Arsenal an advantage over the Italians.

Arteta still has a number of fine midfielders in his Arsenal side and some of them are waiting for a chance to prove themselves, if they do prove themselves in the final games of the season then Arteta might not push too hard for a midfield addition this summer.