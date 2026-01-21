Arsenal gives attacker the go-ahead to travel for his medical

Ethan Nwaneri has been permitted to complete a loan move to Olympique Marseille during the current transfer window, marking a significant step in his development away from Arsenal. The attacker has impressed whenever he has been selected, yet regular opportunities have been limited due to the club’s competitive priorities.

Arsenal are currently competing for some of the biggest honours in world football, which has reduced their ability to gradually introduce young players into the first team. As a result, the progress of talents such as Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly has been affected, prompting the Gunners to reconsider their approach in order to support long-term development.

Arsenal’s Changing Stance on a Loan

Several Premier League sides expressed interest in taking Nwaneri on loan, but Arsenal initially remained firm in their decision to keep him at the Emirates Stadium. The club believed that continuing to train alongside senior players of the highest level would benefit his growth, even if match minutes were limited.

That stance shifted when Olympique Marseille entered discussions. Arsenal became more receptive to the proposal due to their confidence in Roberto de Zerbi’s ability to manage young talent. The club believe Marseille will provide a competitive environment that encourages consistent exposure to senior football, which is considered vital for Nwaneri’s next stage of development.

Agreement Reached With Marseille

Negotiations between the two clubs have now concluded positively. According to The Athletic, Arsenal have formally approved the move and granted Nwaneri permission to travel to France. The agreement allows him to complete his medical and finalise the transfer in the coming days.

The decision reflects Arsenal’s commitment to balancing immediate success with the careful nurturing of future stars. By allowing Nwaneri to gain experience in a demanding European setting, the Gunners hope he will return better prepared to compete for a place in their squad. For the player, the move offers the opportunity to secure regular football and continue his development in a challenging and supportive environment, making this loan an important chapter in his career progression.