Arsenal gives “green light” to defender to leave them

Arsenal has given Hector Bellerin the green light to leave them this summer as he continues to struggle for playing time.

The Spaniard is one of the oldest members of Mikel Arteta’s side, but his future is uncertain amidst interest from teams around Europe.

He has a long-standing interest from Barcelona, but the Spaniards will now have to compete with Juventus and PSG to sign him.

Arsenal seems to be preparing for life without him because Arteta has been fielding Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares more often than him in recent weeks.

Calciomercato says he has emerged as a serious target for Juve as the Italian champions rebuild their team.

It reveals that the defender has held talks with the Gunners about his future and the club has given him the go-ahead to find a new team.

Although Arsenal poached him from the Barcelona academy when he was still a youngster, the report says the club hopes to make around 20-25m euros from his sale.

Bellerin has served Arsenal well, but he truly has lost the explosiveness that we knew him for during his early days as an Arsenal player.

With his contract running down, it would be smart to sell him for around 20m euros in the summer.