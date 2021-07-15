Arsenal gives “Ok” to AS Roma’s latest offer for Xhaka

AS Roma is serious about completing the signing of Granit Xhaka as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
The Gunners have been in talks with their Italian counterparts over signing him as Jose Mourinho insists he needs him in Rome.
Both clubs have been struggling to reach an agreement so far, but it seems that is no longer an issue with Todofichajes claiming that talks between them have accelerated in recent hours.
The report says the Italians have upgraded their offer to 18m euros and except for a few minor details to be sorted out, Arsenal has given their “OK” to the move happening.
The Gunners are in the market for new midfielders and the money earned from his sale would go a long way in helping them with their own transfer plans.
Xhaka has been one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players since the former midfielder has been the manager of the club.
Arteta would miss his services but not every fan would, with the midfielder falling out with some of them at the end of 2019.
He has made 161 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far and he may not add to that figure.
In recent times, We have been selling at low prices and overpaying for players. Granit Xhaka should be commanding a fee of 30m pounds.
We paid over 27m pounds for Saliba and the guy is going on a loan for the third year. Yet we want to buy White for 54m pounds. People are talking about how good White is.
Chelsea won the Champions league with Zouma, Rudiger and Thiago at defence. Is there a wide gulf in terms of quality between that Chelsea Defence and Arsenal’s own(Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Saliba, Mavropanus)?
We need to make the right decisions as a club.
Xhaka should be sold for 30m pounds. If Roma cant meet that, then he stays or we offer him to other interested clubs.
We should buy Auoar and Raheem Sterling and focus on the league.
even on his best day he wasn’t worth a cool 30M, which is why he made no sense in the first place…he’s a luxury buy, under a very particular set of circumstances, which must take into account both the pace of the League in question and the managerial tactics to be deployed
This deal has dragged so long just take whatever and move on. On a side note, I’m intrigued by tuen koopmeiners who we are being linked with today, dm/cm/cb, scored 15 goals 7 assists last season in eredivise, left footed (which arteta likes for balance) az alkmaar captain and as reportedly an arsenal fan as a bonus. Xhaka replacement?
Are you and Pat battling over xhaka, he’s gloating xhaka isn’t leaving?
If so, you know exactly who I’m pulling for Reggie