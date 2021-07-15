Arsenal gives “Ok” to AS Roma’s latest offer for Xhaka

AS Roma is serious about completing the signing of Granit Xhaka as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

The Gunners have been in talks with their Italian counterparts over signing him as Jose Mourinho insists he needs him in Rome.

Both clubs have been struggling to reach an agreement so far, but it seems that is no longer an issue with Todofichajes claiming that talks between them have accelerated in recent hours.

The report says the Italians have upgraded their offer to 18m euros and except for a few minor details to be sorted out, Arsenal has given their “OK” to the move happening.

The Gunners are in the market for new midfielders and the money earned from his sale would go a long way in helping them with their own transfer plans.

Xhaka has been one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players since the former midfielder has been the manager of the club.

Arteta would miss his services but not every fan would, with the midfielder falling out with some of them at the end of 2019.

He has made 161 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far and he may not add to that figure.