Arsenal gives up on Man Utd target to consider a move for Ukraine star

Arsenal has turned their attention from Lisandro Martinez to Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko.

The Gunners had been keen to add Martinez to their squad in this transfer window, and they even tabled an offer worth £38m for his signature, but Ajax turned it down.

The Dutchmen want more money, and Arsenal is not keen to pay more, plus the competition from Manchester United is serious.

The Daily Mail says they have accepted defeat in their pursuit of the Argentinian and have now turned their attention towards signing Matviyenko.

Just like Martinez, the 26-year-old can play as a centre back and a left-back.

The Ukrainian top flight has been suspended for months after their country was invaded by Russia.

This means Arsenal can negotiate a favourable deal to sign him, and they likely will not have to offer as much as they have done for Martinez so far.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we cannot sign Martinez, we need to get a new defender to support our current options.

The season ahead would be long, and squad depth will play an important role in how far we go as a club.

Our preseason tour of the USA will give Arteta a clear view of what his team will look like and the positions that need to be improved on.

