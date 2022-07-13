Arsenal gives up on Man Utd target to consider a move for Ukraine star

Arsenal has turned their attention from Lisandro Martinez to Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko.
The Gunners had been keen to add Martinez to their squad in this transfer window, and they even tabled an offer worth £38m for his signature, but Ajax turned it down.
The Dutchmen want more money, and Arsenal is not keen to pay more, plus the competition from Manchester United is serious.
The Daily Mail says they have accepted defeat in their pursuit of the Argentinian and have now turned their attention towards signing Matviyenko.
Just like Martinez, the 26-year-old can play as a centre back and a left-back.
The Ukrainian top flight has been suspended for months after their country was invaded by Russia.
This means Arsenal can negotiate a favourable deal to sign him, and they likely will not have to offer as much as they have done for Martinez so far.
Just Arsenal Opinion
If we cannot sign Martinez, we need to get a new defender to support our current options.
The season ahead would be long, and squad depth will play an important role in how far we go as a club.
Our preseason tour of the USA will give Arteta a clear view of what his team will look like and the positions that need to be improved on.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Still wondering why we desperately need more defender when our midfield is still very weak.
Maybe Arteta don’t want saliba to return. Or may he wants to sell Gabriel to Juve. Something is not clear
We still need a left back and LCB to compliment Gabriel, Saliba can sort it out with White on the RCB.
How is our midfield weak??
@Mrcool We’ve got Elneny, Partey , Xhaka, Fabio Viera, Lokonga, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Torreira; 8 f***kin’ midfielders isn’t enough?!😲
40 mill for Martinez, 55mill for Raphinha. Like really? We buy far too high and sell far too low. Hopefully the pursuit of Martinez is well and truly over. We don’t need any more midfielders/strikers after getting Jesus, Marquinos and Vieira unless we are selling Saka 90mill ESR 75mill Nelson 30mill Niles 45mill Pepe 45mill Lokonga 25mill or Partey 40mill. Besides Why don’t we have an academy LB ready to step up for free?
I’d go for Frankfurt’s Evan Nickita. He’d be a good support for Gabriel and Tierney
I’d go for Frankfurt.s Evan Nickita. Should be a very good support for Gabriel and Tierney
For me, our need lies in the forward department. We need wingers, pls! I honestly can’t understand our pursuit of Paqueta; it just doesn’t make any sense to me. If Saka and Marty get injured, it is definitely finished for Arsenal, no doubt. I repeat, we need wingers!😲
We have ESR and Pepé as back ups, please calm down.
I have a feeling Arsenal wants to sell Gabriel,our best defender. If Arteta approves this then he should go too.Our mildfield needs more.We lack quality there.I am desperate for Paqueta to sign.
We were heavily linked with him two years ago. Either him or Zinchenko would be good alternatives to Martinez. Doubt they would cost as much as him too.