Arsenal gives up on signing one high profile target

Arsenal gave their supporters hope of signing Vinicius Junior in recent days, but that excitement has now faded as the club accepts that a deal for the Brazilian forward is unlikely to happen during this transfer window.

Vinicius remains one of the best players in world football, but his future at Real Madrid has attracted attention because he could become a free agent in a year if he does not agree a new contract with the Spanish club.

Arsenal abandon Vinicius pursuit

The forward is currently on holiday, but Real Madrid cannot afford to lose such an important player without receiving a transfer fee. As a result, they would prefer to sell him this summer rather than risk allowing him to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

This situation encouraged Arsenal to explore a possible move for Vinicius, with the Gunners hoping they could take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his contract. However, the chances of completing the transfer have now decreased significantly.

Real Madrid expected to keep star forward

According to Marca, the move will not happen, and Arsenal are also aware of the situation because they believe Vinicius will eventually sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

With that expectation, Arsenal have ended their pursuit of the attacker and will now focus their efforts on other targets in the transfer market. The club had considered adding him to their squad, but they are preparing to move forward with alternative plans.

It remains possible that the interest from Arsenal was used as a way to increase pressure on Real Madrid during contract negotiations. Vinicius’ entourage may have highlighted the possibility of a transfer to encourage the Spanish club to meet their demands and secure his future.

The Brazilian is likely seeking a contract that reflects his importance as one of the leading players at the club. Any agreement could represent the biggest deal of his career, potentially keeping him at Real Madrid until he reaches his 30s, when a decline in performance could naturally begin.

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