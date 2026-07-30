Arsenal gives up on signing one high profile target

Arsenal gave their supporters hope of signing Vinicius Junior in recent days, but that excitement has now faded as the club accepts that a deal for the Brazilian forward is unlikely to happen during this transfer window.
Vinicius remains one of the best players in world football, but his future at Real Madrid has attracted attention because he could become a free agent in a year if he does not agree a new contract with the Spanish club.
Arsenal abandon Vinicius pursuit
The forward is currently on holiday, but Real Madrid cannot afford to lose such an important player without receiving a transfer fee. As a result, they would prefer to sell him this summer rather than risk allowing him to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.
This situation encouraged Arsenal to explore a possible move for Vinicius, with the Gunners hoping they could take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his contract. However, the chances of completing the transfer have now decreased significantly.
Real Madrid expected to keep star forward
According to Marca, the move will not happen, and Arsenal are also aware of the situation because they believe Vinicius will eventually sign a new contract with Real Madrid.
With that expectation, Arsenal have ended their pursuit of the attacker and will now focus their efforts on other targets in the transfer market. The club had considered adding him to their squad, but they are preparing to move forward with alternative plans.
It remains possible that the interest from Arsenal was used as a way to increase pressure on Real Madrid during contract negotiations. Vinicius’ entourage may have highlighted the possibility of a transfer to encourage the Spanish club to meet their demands and secure his future.
The Brazilian is likely seeking a contract that reflects his importance as one of the leading players at the club. Any agreement could represent the biggest deal of his career, potentially keeping him at Real Madrid until he reaches his 30s, when a decline in performance could naturally begin.
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Thank the Sweet Lord! One less clogging up JA.
Don’t hold your breath. The article is not factually correct.
Correct Reggie. Apparently his agent wants him to get the majority of his image rights which RM are firmly against, plus a big signing on fee.
I’ve got a feeling this saga to well go onto the end of this transfer window.
🤣😅
obvious question
if you don’t want to read about VJ
surely you just don’t click on articles about him?
Surely the titles and often the image Is the clue?
A player using Arsenal to negotiate a better deal from his club. Berta stumbled into that like a fool that he is.
Again, bashing Berta…
but Arsenal know it’s unlikely
zero harm In asking
we lose nothing
?
Nothing wrong with putting out a proposal for a world-class player nearing the end of his contract. Even if he isn’t considering leaving, heads can be turned, or maybe RM decides to cash in.
If you don’t even TRY, you’ll never win.
Sign Rashford for that left wing, move Martinelli over to the right wing and sell Madueke. Madueke helps to tire defenses, but final 3rd output is very poor. Martinelli defends better with a better final 3rd output if we have the right midfield support.
Whoooooooh!!!!!
Not against Rashford as an option for the left wing, he’s a decent player, but Martinelli is just not a good fit for the right.
Good relief!!
UEFA has decided to boycott next year’s World Cup. Interesting development in the showdown vs FIFA.
Sad that they are quick to threaten to boycott the moment it’s about money but not other issues
Amba, great news. Apparently Asia are also against what FIFA want to do.
FIFA (well infantino), is bent and they have no right to do what they are saying. Infantino thinks he is like a Mafia boss. Its a federation not a company. Well done UEFA and ALL the European nations.
Reggie, guess who else is involved. Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Trumps son in law Jared, is the owner of an investment company.
Yup, Trumps family. Not a surprise
That alone, means its dodgy to f***
I doubt that Arsenal ever really made any kind of enquiry. But it kept us all entertained for a while.
Derek, I reckon this saga could well go on till the close of this transfer window.
Herr Drier,
You’re probably right. And just to to brighten the mood even more, I see on another Article that the Nico Williams rumour is still doing the rounds. 😂
see I like him
meet the buy out clause which in today’s market is reasonable
Derek, he would be a right waste of money imo.
God help us!!!!!! Old pineapple head in a red shirt, NOOOOOO!!! 🤣
Careful Reggie, you’ll be called a racist.
nah he doesn’t admit to racism but
Xenophobia
Its got to be better than being a liar.
no mate
yours in the right context can be considered a hate crime
me being accused of being a liar isn’t
plus you have admitted to being Xenophobic, I have not admitted to anything lol
also you not wanting people to get employment based on not liking that nation is unlawful in the UK
Whats racist about calling someone impersonating a pineapple, pineapple head😂😂
If you call a Black man a pineapple head—especially if he wears locks, twists, or dreadlocks—it is widely considered racist and offensive because it repeats a specific history of racial bullying and the mocking of ethnic hair
Using this phrase against a Black man with locks, dreadlocks, or protective hairstyles directly evokes this racist history of mocking Afro-textured hair
and no dude before you say it being a liar is not the worst as racism lol
Is he black? Oh sorry I was talking about his stupid hairdo. I do not care about his colour. There was a player not long ago called Jason Lee, he had a stupid haircut and that was the name given to him in the papers. Get off your soapbox and stop embarrassing yourself. Idiot, it is a joke.
And it is. And i am not being racist but you are still a Liar.
Oh sorry I thought you asked why it could be considered racist ?
Why ask then ?
No you are being an argumentative idiot as usual. And making things up to make an argument.
No you literally asked ……
Whats racist about calling someone impersonating a pineapple, pineapple head😂😂
So I answered ?
Next time don’t ask
Dan,
If it can be considered Racist, then why can’t it be considered just some one taking the mick out of his hairdo.
Just because some one takes as Racist doesn’t necessarily make it so.
Not going to answer mate
Because last time I generally thought he wanted to know why it could be considered racist but it turned out he didn’t
So I’m going to be more selective in answering questions in the sense of who’s asking because they want an answer and who just wants to …..well you know lol
Reggie, nothing in my book 😂😂
so why did you say to him …..
Careful Reggie, you’ll be called a racist.
that implies you knew some might take offence ?
Because I knew you would jump on it straight away, seeing as you have no sense of humour.
Anyway I’m off out to say a final goodbye to an old friend of over 60 years.
so to clarify
your wanting someone their words can be considered racism
then when the lad asks you why ?
you tell him nothing
and now you have admitted it was to get my attention ?
that’s disgraceful
warning
It wasn’t to get your attention 🙄.
Reggie, there’s nothing racist calling a person impersonating a pineapple a pineapple head. It’s like when we sung to Phil Thompson ‘sit down Pinocchio’ and ‘is his nose offside’ when he was the assistant manager of Liverpool.
Been thinking about the Bruno to Arsenal talk differently. Forget the fee for a second. Where does he actually PLAY?
Rice owns the left 8. Zubimendi owns the 6. Both of Bruno’s positions are taken.
So either this transfer makes no sense, or Arteta is planning something specific.
I found a breakdown that maps the four actual ways he fits, with the data behind it.
The stat that got me: Bruno won 75 fouls last season. Rice, Zubimendi and Odegaard COMBINED won 35.
Think about the last half hour in Budapest and tell me that number doesn’t matter.
Which of the four would you actually start? And whose minutes are you sacrificing, because someone’s losing them.