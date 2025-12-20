Arsenal go back top after narrow 1-0 win over Everton

Arsenal returned to the top of the league table after securing a narrow 1,0 victory over Everton, with the decisive moment coming from a first-half penalty. While the performance may not have been flawless, the result was exactly what the Gunners required following a run of underwhelming league displays.
Arsenal Do What Was Required
This fixture represented a must-win situation for Arsenal, particularly given recent criticism surrounding their form. Everton, playing at home, was expected to provide stern resistance, and the match unfolded in that manner. Arsenal began with clear intent, showing determination to reassert their authority and translate confidence into tangible control on the pitch.
Despite their positive start, Everton remained organised and disciplined, making it difficult for Arsenal to create clear opportunities. The breakthrough eventually arrived when the home side conceded a penalty, which Viktor Gyokeres calmly converted. Once again, Arsenal’s goal did not arrive from open play, but it gave them a crucial advantage with ample time remaining to extend their lead.
Defensive Resolve Secures the Points
Everton were not prepared to collapse after conceding and continued to defend resolutely. Their resistance was evident throughout the second half, as Arsenal searched for a second goal to provide greater security. Several promising efforts were denied, with the crossbar repeatedly coming to Everton’s aid when Arsenal believed they had doubled their advantage.
Arsenal were comfortable defensively and confident in their ability to protect a slim lead, yet they continued to push forward. A 1-0 scoreline always carries an element of risk, as a single lapse can undo an entire performance. However, Everton struggled to generate a sustained attacking threat, largely due to Arsenal’s disciplined defensive structure and positional awareness.
As the match entered its closing stages, Everton increased the pressure in an attempt to salvage a result. Arsenal responded with composure and resilience, ensuring they limited their opponents’ opportunities. Their ability to manage the final moments effectively proved decisive, allowing them to see out the contest and claim three vital points that restored them to the summit of the league standings.
It was all about the 3 points today though. Lacked creativity, slow buildup Arteta needs to be bolder. Not sure why he can’t trust Nwaneri when his captain is not in form.
Nwaneri’s bold playing style is too risky for away games
I’m sure Odegaard can take high risks like that, but Arteta must’ve instructed the players to play very cautiously since they played at Goodison Park in a tough period of the season
Not at Goodison Park now. Shiny new stadium.
I don’t understand what people’s agenda against Odegaard is
Our midfield was super alive today – compared to how non-existent it was with Eze last week
Unless someone scores or assists before you’ll say they had a good game
Odegaard had a good game today
Could be better
We’ve seen him better
But compared to the trash Eze has been put up this was very very welcoming from Odegaard today
He’s our best attacking midfielder, just cut the crap
Neither have been good enough so far. Not an agenda but fact!!!!!
We ain’t winning title. It’s obvious now why not. We pass it sideways and backwards letting all the minutes tick by without creating diddly , just asking to be mugged at the end. Manky City create lots of chances demolishing the divisions best defens records three nil with no chance of being mugged by them. That’s how it should be to get most from the billions your team cost. And there was Merson, worlds worse pundit, saying we have it sewd up by April as Man City in rebuilding year. Mers can whack his head on some cheese on toast, nock some sense back in, Man City are fit, in form, genius manager, unstoppable, we’ll be Holborn Viaduct by Easter.
We might win the FA Cup, though it depends on luck of draw, that’s not enough to save MA and his crab like playing style. Sideways back and more sideways. And back some more to keeper, to pass sideways – WAIT! someone passed it forward. Nah. 10 seconds standing there with ball underfoot whilst opponent inched closer and it’s gone backwards and sideways again. And now more backwards and side ways.
Just flip a longer ball into channel at least once a game for fudge sake. Please mug us. Wolves. Everton. We cost nine billions and it’s taken six years. Please mug us. We’ll keep the game alive for you right up to the final whistle.
Bit of a borefest with a lot of hoofball from both sides but 3 points, 3 very valuable points. I want to win the Carabao cup but we must rotate for Tuesday’s cup game against Palace.
Arsenal played too safe for my liking, but at least they won an away game with a clean sheet near Christmas day
Zubimendi misplaced at least two passes and Gyokeres lost most of his battles against Everton’s defenders. I wouldn’t be surprised if Gyokeres gets shipped out in July
Sounds like a good thing I missed this game. Yet another premier league defense completely bosses Gyokeres. It’s every game and it’ll keep happening because he’s not good enough. Sounds like we limp to another 3 points. Unsustainable.
His hold-up play seemed to have improved, but we still need a stronger front-line pivot with better aerial ability
What holdup play OOO
Please remind me, what hold up play
Nothing looked like an improvement from him today
He was all trash
He will not be shipped out, he is not as bad as you are portraying him. Arteta’s myopic slow sideways and back passes will always limit any striker that comes to Arsenal. If Erling Haarlan come over to Arsenal under Arteta he will never win the golden boot. There’s no way a team will win trophies playing conservative football in this dispensation. A time will in this season that points and goals will count so much so let him continue with this his boring philosophy of defense is better than attack Liverpool has found their form and are coming to join M.City. How come that our strikers can hardly shoot outside the eighteen yard box and finds it very difficult converting half chances even inside the box Saka and Trosarad wasted close range chances this night?
A time will come in this season
Remember how Haaland received the ball in a tight space of our area and passed it to one of his teammates, that led to his goal against us?
Gyokeres will never be able to do such thing, since he’s not good in tight spaces due to his lack of technical skills
Watch Thierry Henry’s analysis about the comparison of Gyokeres’ and Martinelli’s decisions when there were open spaces in front of them and only one defender to outpace
A satisfactory win in a game that had so many tense and nervy moments. The boys were at one point going back to the bad habit of defending the one goal but shook out of it and began pressing Everton. These one goals aren’t going make us win the league , Arteta needs to tell his boys to start scoring more. I’m really tired of the side ways and back passes all it does is invite pressure on us, Arteta has to sort it out.
Onwards we match . COYG.
I agree
The good moves were few and far between. It’s in there but with little urgency until later in the game when the nerves begin to shred on knowing a 1-0 lead is barely enough
There were times in the game I felt Everton was going to score the equaliser but thank goodness they took were poor. I think Arteta has to start coaching his boys how to play counter attacking football seeing as this style of sitting back and defending one goal leads is becoming our new reality. We play Brighton next who are having a bad spell lately and won’t have Baleba and Minteh in Thier ranks as they are of to the AFCON games.
EA, unfortately this is the style of play Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal play. It is difficult to score goals if the ball is not consistently entering the final third and not enough play is within Everton’s 18 yard area, notwithstanding arsenal hit the post twice.
“1-0 to the Arsenal” leaves us constantly on edge, if Arsenal doesn’t score a second goal. Travelling fans must be stressed out, in constant fear of heart attack!
A win is a win and still 3 points.
3 points secured. It would have been a more comfortable win if the shots from Trossard and Zubimendi did not hit the post.
Unto the next one. Crystal Palace on Tuesday for a quarter final match.
Let’s try and get another win.
Can we afford to rotate against Crystal Palace in a quarter final match?
Difficult decision for Arteta to make.
Jesus.
Martinelli. Eze. Madueke.
Merino. Norgaard.
Skelly. Hincapie. Saliba. Timber.
Kepa.
Why not play nwaneri too
Definitely. I think Eze will thrive if he keeps swapping his position with Jesus or another false nine
We had 3 points today. We are top of the premier league table. We are top of the champions league table. And some fans are still complaining about our players. Let us calm down and support the team . We need that positivity. It is a tough league. There are no easy games.
But it’s the performance itself that we aren’t sure if it’s going to take us all the way to cainen
Who were these football geniuses going on and on here during this summer window about Gyorkes and how we absolutely had to have him. As someone who had not seen either he or Sessko play, I stayed out of it. My only opinion was that we needed a striker. Just sign someone. But you’d think the Gyorkes for Arsenal people had spent the previous season watching every Sporting game. If they had, they may have noticed that he is just a big lug, playing for one of the top three teams and a huge drop in standards once you get to the mid table teams. He is cumbersome, too slow, poor sense of awareness and probably not even much of a marksman should he ever find himself free in the opposition penalty area and with the ball at his feet. Great penalty taker , but fortunately in football we don’t have special teams where players are just brought on for a one minute cameo. What are we going to do about a striker though? The unconvincing Hartvetz remains injured, and Jesus looks flat. We’ll have to keep relying on Merino’s random goal contributions and hope that Eze and Dowman can also step up.
Arsenal could’ve signed a bigger CF like Woltemade or Aghehowa last summer
At least those bigger CFs would be more useful in corner/ indirect free-kick situations and they’re much younger
Should have got Isak, oh wait……
Happy with the 3 points, not the way we got them. There are many parts of the team that is struggling and the way we play does not help. Firstly we do not play for a central striker, we play for a false 9. Zubimendi is a massive weak link and very passive to negative. Saliba had a stinker. Odergaard does not create enough, quickly enough. We go TOO long without scoring from open play and that goes back to last season, when it was a very good sticking plaster, until it ran its course. Our general play is sooooo slooooow and sooooo negative, with the aim of possession possession possession. How can a team that has possession stats of 75 and 80 % in periods in a game score so few goals from open play. It isn’t getting us goals from open play. We have loads of attacking talent and play the wrong way to utilise it. IF we do not win the league, that will be the sole reason why. Rice is covering for so much poor play around him, we will burn him out, if we are not careful. Zubimendi is struggling and Arteta is sticking with him. Norgard has to be a better fit, he can cope with the premier league hustle and bustle. Was Madueke injured? Is Nwaneri injured? Why are they not getting on? The more I watch us, the less confident I get. We are wasting good talent by the way we play.
Zubimendi is not coping well with the Hussle and ruggedity of the epl.
Arteta needs to rotate him with Norgaard more frequently.
Norgaard is becoming rusty on the bench. He has more premier league experience with his long spell with Brentford.
Its a real strange one. Zubimendi is not the player, some thought we were buying. Norgard is an experienced premier league midfielder.
Gyokeres Is not able to contribute.looks like he is bit slow so any pass over the defenders in counter attacking movements are not going to help.