Arsenal go from bad to worse despite complete domination over Southampton

When Arsenal went to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace and lost 3-0, it wasn’t such a big surprise to me as the Eagles are one of the most inform teams in the League, but I fully expected the Gunners to bounce back with an easy win over a totally out-of-form Brighton side. I am still baffled as to how we managed to lose that one, especially as we were playing at the Emirates.
At least Brighton returned the favour yesterday by beating Tottenham before we faced Southampton, and we knew we could be back in the Top Four race with an expected easy win. But yet again we managed to blow our chance…
It was not through lack of trying. We had 75% possession, which is probably a record for a losing team. We had 23 attempts to their 9. We had 6 on target to their 3, but we simply couldn’t put the ball in the net, with Fraser Foster making some world class saves along the way.
As Arteta said after the game: “… I can’t remember a game where Arsenal has played with this team, where they have created and dominated in a game more and better. But the result is what at the end we need to be where we have to be, and if we are not able to do that we aren’t not going to be there – it’s as simple as that. Because you don’t have enough quality to be there, because we have to win football matches and we have to score more goals, and that’s a problem we have at the moment.”
So, that makes three games, zero points, one goal for and six conceded, and now we have Chelsea and Man United coming up in the next week.
Are things just about to get even worse?
We don’t deserve to be in CL with these poor performances. We will humiliate ourselves over there, and MA will never learn from his mistakes .. EVER!
Why didn’t he start with Saka on the right side like always?
Or at least play Pepe on the left side with Marti as a CF? or keep him on the bench for Nke?
This tells me that this manager is only confident in 11 or 12 players and doesn’t trust the rest. What are we supposed to do then? Get him 5-6 players and hope he can make something during the next season?
Instead, I would get a new manager and give him some money to spend because I can’t see Arsenal improving with this guy anymore.
Our top 4 chances were over as soon as we lost tierney and partley do not have the same quality to come in and do the same job and that has cost us big time! Not even gona watch the Chelsea game we will get well beaten there as well so not gona put myself through more misery watching us crumble even more! Season over some big decisions need to be made in the summer if board stick with Arteta and give him a big transfer kitty and he fails to make top 4 next season then he definitely needs to be sacked no more excuses after that!
Board should not stick beyond this season
It seems Areta’s tactics are solely dependent on Partey
Partey gone and Arteta looks out of ideas
Now I think our top 4 is gone because we still have to play with Chelsea, Utd and Westham
Even if win all these tough fixtures and if Tottenham also win there fixtures then our standing match is against Spurs and we are 3 points behind…
So even when if we win our match at Tottenham still our GD pretty worse than Spurs
So even though all these unrealistic equations completes, still we will finish outside top 4…
This was our best chance to finish in top 4 because we are playing just one game in a week…
Arteta needs to go..
He is overrated mediocre chequebook manager who even after spending so much cannot achieve top 4 with just 1 match per week
Well Arteta does love an 8th place finish and ironically that was his squad number and we are getting closer to that 8th place especially if West Ham win today.. can’t see us scoring against Chelsea let alone winning, then we play a very average united team just like ourselves but they score more goals and I would predict a narrow defeat 1-2 then onto a pumped up West Ham team who may or may not be distracted by a Europa league semi final… On paper it does not look good but we’ll see what happens. Happy Easter folks 🐰
We’d likely lose at Stamford Bridge, because Mendy is tall commanding GK like Forster and we don’t have good headers in our front line
This means our crosses would likely be wasteful again and Chelsea just need to score once before sitting back for counter-attacks. If I were Arteta, I’d train Xhaka and Odegaard to make through balls from the deep midfield area