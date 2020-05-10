Video: Celebrate Dennis Bergkamp’s birthday with this legendary Arsenal goal

Dennis Bergkamp turns 51 today!

In the absence of current Arsenal games to follow, why not relive this classic Dennis Bergkamp goal as he celebrates his 51st birthday today?

The Dutchman is one of the Premier League’s all-time greats, and will forever be a legend for Gunners supporters everywhere.

This strike below against Newcastle was perhaps his finest moment in an Arsenal shirt, and is undoubtedly one of the best pieces of skill ever produced on a football pitch…

Happy birthday Dennis Bergkamp! Any excuse to watch this goal 😍pic.twitter.com/abBiBFAPLM — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) May 10, 2020

Bergkamp was truly one of a kind – how many players would even think to try this, let alone actually pull it off?

Happy birthday, Dennis!