Arsenal goalie sensationally tipped for move away despite recently joining the club

Arsenal recently completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga just over two months ago, but the Spaniard is already being linked with a move away. The Spanish international was the Gunners’ first signing of the recently concluded summer window, with the club parting with £5 million to secure his services from Chelsea.

He featured prominently in pre-season but has started the campaign as David Raya’s understudy. He did, however, recently make his debut, starting in the Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Port Vale last week.

Fàbregas keen to reunite with Kepa at Como

As reported by SportsBoom, Arsenal legend and current Como boss Cesc Fàbregas is eyeing up a swoop for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard, who played alongside Kepa at Chelsea, wants to make him his number one at Como.

Since he was unveiled as their permanent boss last year, Fàbregas has recruited a number of former teammates to bolster his side. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder ended his playing career at the Serie A club before being appointed head coach following their promotion last season. He guided them to an impressive 10th-placed finish in his debut campaign in senior management, their best finish in the competition since 1987.

They have also made a solid start to this campaign, amassing eight points from their first five games of the new Serie A season.

Uncertain future for Kepa at Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga was one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League with Bournemouth last campaign, which is why a few eyebrows were raised when he moved to Arsenal. The deal was nonetheless seen as a fantastic market opportunity from Arsenal’s point of view.

Although a deal at this stage seems highly unlikely, it would not be surprising if the player himself pushed for a move away. At 30 years of age, he is still in his prime and the prospect of regular first-team football may be too enticing to resist.

