Arsenal goalkeeper ‘afraid’ that rivals strengthened by new signing

Arsenal shot-stopper Bernd Leno has moved to welcome his international team-mate Timo Werner to London, before admitting that he fears his arrival strengthen’s rivals Chelsea.

The DailyMail state that the Blues are close to completing a £53 Million move for the RB Leipzig striker, who is set to become the club’s second signing ahead of next season, with Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech having agreed to join back in February.

Werner has notched up 25 goals in his 31 Bundesliga outings this term, and will no doubt be an exciting addition to the Premier League next term.

His international team-mate Leno believes that the striker will be a hit with Chelsea in England, and admits fearing that he will be enforcing his league rivals.

‘I get on very well with Timo. He is very welcome in London,’ Leno told Sky Sport Germany.

‘I would be happy for him, Chelsea is a great choice, no question about it.

‘The Premier League is faster, more physical. But I think he’s good for it. Timo is an extremely fast player.

‘With his qualities and killer instinct, I’m afraid I have to say, he could be reinforcing Chelsea.’

Is there any doubt that Werner will be a hit in the UK? Could Arsenal not have used Leno’s relationship with the striker to try and land their own deal?

Patrick