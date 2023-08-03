Arsenal goalkeeper moves out on loan to newly-promoted Bristol City Women by Michelle

25 year old American goalkeeper, Kaylan Marckese, signed for Arsenal Women in July 2022, from HB Koge. During her two seasons with the Denmark club, Kaylan made a total of 43 appearances and helped the team to successive Danish league titles in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

On the 27th October 2022 Marckese made her club debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match, against FC Zürich Frauen, however, she has had very little time on the pitch for our Gunners in the last season.

On 2nd August 2023, it was announced that Marckese would spend the 2023–24 season on loan to newly-promoted Bristol City, in the Women’s Super League.

Bristol City Women were the Barclays Women’s Championship Winners 2022/2023, securing promotion to Barclays Women’s Super League for 23/24. Their Home Stadium is Ashton Gate which has a capacity of 27,000. All of Bristol City Women’s home games will be played at the main club stadium.

Arsenal Women will face Bristol City Women, at Ashton Gate, on 22nd October 2022, kick-off 14:00 UK. We will not see Marckese on that occasion as on-loan players cannot play against their parent club.

Arsenal Women now have 2 goalkeepers in Austrian international Manuela Zinsberger and Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo. There is also the possibility that Arsenal Women’s new Academy-signing Naomi Williams will join the senior team as a goalkeeper.

Arsenal recently confirmed that Naomi’s fellow Academy player, Freya Godfrey, who signed for the senior team at the same time, is off to Charlton Athletic for the 2023–24 season on a season-long loan deal.

We wish Kaylan Marckese the very best of luck in her 2023-24 season with Bristol City Women!

Michelle Maxwell

