Arsenal Goalkeeper Set to Leave After the End of Her Contract

The Gunners concluded their Women’s Super League season, and it’s confirmed that three players can say goodbye to the fans. Goalkeepers Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese will join Miedema in departing the club at the season’s end. Canada international D’Angelo has competed with Manuela Zinsberger for the starting goalkeeper position since arriving in north London in January 2023. However, she has primarily served as a backup in just 14 games for the Gunners. On the other hand, Marckese, who joined in the summer of 2022, found it challenging to establish herself on the field. The American only participated in two games for the Gunners before spending this season on loan at Bristol City. Unfortunately, her time was cut short due to injury.

The Bigger Picture

Arsenal will likely seek a goalkeeper this summer, but it seems improbable that they will pursue Mary Earps. The English goalkeeper’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this season, and she has been frequently rumored to join the Gunners. However, interest in her has waned in recent months. Earps might remain with Manchester United, especially after their recent FA Cup triumph, marking her first significant silverware win.

Reports suggest that head coach Jonas Eidevall has shifted his focus to Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to bolster Arsenal’s goalkeeper department. This move comes despite the 24-year-old Netherlands international only joining Aston Villa last summer. Arsenal has announced the departure of goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese, whose contract will expire at the season’s end. The American international joined the Gunners in 2022 from Danish side HB Koge, catching the club’s attention with impressive performances in the Champions League.

As you enjoy online casino NetBet, here is more news. During her time at Arsenal, Marckese made just two appearances for the club before heading out on loan to Bristol City this season. Unfortunately, her loan spell was cut short due to an ACL injury sustained in November. Despite her limited playing time, Marckese made a notable impact off the pitch. Thanks to her active involvement in community initiatives, she was recognized as Arsenal’s PFA Community Champion for the 2022/23 season. Following Marckese’s departure and the earlier announcement of Sabrina D’Angelo’s exit, Arsenal now has Manuela Zinsberger and 19-year-old Naomi Williams as their remaining goalkeeping options. Zinsberger, who recently inked a new contract in January, is anticipated to continue as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Though Marckese’s tenure at Arsenal was brief, her dedication to the club and its community won’t be forgotten. As she moves on to the next career phase, the club and its supporters extend their best wishes for her swift recovery and continued success. With Marckese’s departure, Arsenal’s focus now shifts to the upcoming summer transfer window, where they will likely seek reinforcements in the goalkeeping department to provide adequate cover and competition for Zinsberger.

Upon the expiration of her contract, Arsenal Women goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo will depart the club. The Canadian joined the Gunners from Swedish side Vittsjo GIK in January 2023. It marked her debut in a 3-0 victory against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on January 26th, 2023. During her 18 months at the club, D’Angelo has made 14 appearances but struggled to solidify her position, primarily due to the stellar performances of the number 1 goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger, who recently extended her contract with the club. Nonetheless, D’Angelo contributed to the team’s success, securing two Conti Cups during her tenure. Arsenal has expressed interest in securing Aston Villa and Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar as a replacement for D’Angelo.