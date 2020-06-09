Arsenal goalkeeper slams ‘boring’ Bundesliga division

Bernd Leno has slammed his home country’s top division, claiming that Bayern Munich are already the winners, citing it as ‘boring and sad’.

The shotstopper left his homeland to join Arsenal in the summer of 2018, leaving Bayer Leverkusen after seven years with the club.

All eyes have been on the Bundesliga of late, with them leading the way of all the top leagues to have returned following the Coronavirus pandemic, but Leno claims that the division is boring, with Bayern set to wrap up another title, which will be their eight consecutive year as champions.

“Bayern is already a champion, as always. It is boring and sad,” the Arsenal shot-stopper told the SWR podcast ‘Steil’.

“One wishes an exciting championship fight, but I don’t see any exciting championship in the near future. Bayern is too strong there.”

The Premier League in comparison is set to crown their fifth different team as champions in the same time period, highlighting a vast difference.

Leno is yet to taste Premier League glory however, but things finally seem to be looking up following the return of Mikel Arteta as boss.

The Arsenal team will certainly not be an instant success, and the manager will need time to build a team worthy of challenging, but Leno can definitely play a key role in helping us push up the table having earned the right to be listed amongst the division’s best goalkeepers.

Is there any doubts over the Premier League being the most competitive of all the major divisions?

Patrick