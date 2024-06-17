Arsenal goes on the counter-attack to keep Bayern Munich target

In the last few days, several reports have emerged suggesting that Arsenal was close to losing teenage goalscoring sensation Chido Obi-Martin.

The 16-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football, first catching widespread attention when he scored ten goals in a single match.

Obi-Martin has continued to make significant progress within the Arsenal youth system and is expected to eventually break into their first team.

Despite opportunities to train with Arsenal’s top stars, he has yet to make an appearance at the senior level, which has attracted the attention of Bayern Munich.

Recent reports indicated that Obi-Martin was open to a move to Bavaria, creating a sense of concern among Arsenal supporters.

However, according to a report by Football Insider, Arsenal has launched a counter-offensive to secure his future by offering him a new contract.

The Gunners are now in talks to tie him down to a new deal and fend off Bayern’s interest. As part of their efforts to retain him, Arsenal is prepared to outline a clear pathway to the first team, hoping to keep him within their system.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obi-Martin has to be patient and wait for his time, and we are one of the few clubs that can hand him a debut soon.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…