Arsenal got everything right against Palace – Now we just need the consistency

Arsenal had a terrible end to the first half of the 2023–24 season. Before the mid-season break, they had drawn one game, lost three, and only won one in their last five games.

Things had to change…. Speaking of changes Mikel Arteta had three clear goals in the second half of this season. “We wanted to start the second part of the season with a great performance, with a great result, and build that positivity and momentum again, and I think the boys did a good job today,” Arteta revealed of his objectives after the dominant 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Two of his objectives came through on Saturday. The win over Palace was, for sure, a great result. Some Gooners might say it was Arsenal’s best game in a long time.

Well, scoring five goals and not conceding any was a great performance in itself. For the first time in a while, Arsenal did not just put up a performance; they crowned it with a convincing win.

The first two objectives for the second half of the season were met, but we will have to wait and see about the third goal, which is to build that positivity and momentum for the run to the end of the season.

Ultimately, Arsenal just needs to improve their attack and keep winning games like they have against Palace, and they’ll end their 20-year league title drought.

Sam P