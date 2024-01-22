Arsenal got everything right against Palace – Now we just need the consistency

Arsenal had a terrible end to the first half of the 2023–24 season. Before the mid-season break, they had drawn one game, lost three, and only won one in their last five games.
Things had to change…. Speaking of changes Mikel Arteta had three clear goals in the second half of this season. “We wanted to start the second part of the season with a great performance, with a great result, and build that positivity and momentum again, and I think the boys did a good job today,” Arteta revealed of his objectives after the dominant 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Two of his objectives came through on Saturday. The win over Palace was, for sure, a great result. Some Gooners might say it was Arsenal’s best game in a long time.
Well, scoring five goals and not conceding any was a great performance in itself. For the first time in a while, Arsenal did not just put up a performance; they crowned it with a convincing win.
The first two objectives for the second half of the season were met, but we will have to wait and see about the third goal, which is to build that positivity and momentum for the run to the end of the season.
Ultimately, Arsenal just needs to improve their attack and keep winning games like they have against Palace, and they’ll end their 20-year league title drought.
Sam P
I challenge the notion that we got everything right. Indeed, it was a great result, but it came from 2 corners, and essentially 3 counter attacks, which isn’t our predominant style of play.
Our possession and build-up play resulted in very few openings at all. So, I am left with the weird sensation of not really being that confident following a 5-0 victory. It was great to see ESR get a decent run-out and for Martinelli to get back to his clinical best.
I agree. We could not create anything from open play until the 60th minute. And three goals from counter-attack when Palace sent players up, not the normal state of affairs for us.
The game did show however that ESR is much better ball carrier than Kai and in some games he fits better. And Martinelli is probably our best goal scorer and should play much nearer to the goal, because in most games he does not get any goal-scoring opportunities.
I totally agree about Martinelli, he’s the best finisher at the club and I think he would make a better striker than Jesus. I really like Jesus and respect the effort he puts in every match but he just isn’t a goal threat.
I watched the Liverpool game and Nunez was back-tracking and defending in the fullback position but also ended up with 2 goals, which fundamentally tells me that Jesus doesn’t have the instinct to be a striker, but he’s a fantastic winger.
Spot on Ben.
This is the same Crystal Palace that score two goals against the champions, this is the same Palace that shared the spoils with the champions, surely we must be doing something right.
Performance wise we have been consistent, it’s our finishing that’s clearly been the problem.