Arsenal gradually leaning towards Bundesliga star after failed Chelsea attempt

Arsenal continues to explore multiple options to strengthen their attack this summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side aiming to finish the transfer window with an improved and more competitive squad. The Gunners are reportedly keen to add at least one new attacker, though they may look to bring in more than one if the right opportunities arise.

The club has already been linked with several high-profile targets, including Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom have been widely discussed as potential new arrivals at the Emirates. However, Arsenal’s recruitment team is also pursuing other avenues in their bid to secure attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal set sights on Bundesliga talent

In addition to their interest in Sesko and Gyokeres, Arsenal are now believed to be stepping up their pursuit of another Bundesliga-based player. The latest report via Caught Offside suggests that the club is working hard to finalise a deal for Jamie Gittens, a highly rated attacker currently playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens has emerged as one of the most promising young players in the Bundesliga, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. Chelsea were reportedly monitoring him closely before the start of the Club World Cup, even making attempts to sign him before the tournament began. However, Borussia Dortmund rejected all approaches from the west London club.

Gunners increase efforts to complete summer deal

The new report indicates that Arsenal are now shifting their focus towards securing Gittens’ signature. With Chelsea having failed in their previous bids, the Gunners appear determined to move ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the attacker.

If Arsenal can finalise a deal, Gittens could prove to be a valuable addition to their attacking options. He has already shown glimpses of top-level quality in Germany and could bring an extra dimension to Arteta’s front line next season.

The club’s ambition to compete for major honours means strengthening the attack is a priority, and bringing in a player of Gittens’ potential would align with their long-term vision for sustained success.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…