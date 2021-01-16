Arsenal granted sporting exemption to continue playing in Europe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the ‘travel corridors’ will be closed from Monday, and only those who have had a negative coronavirus test in the previous 72 hours can enter the UK.

Those who arrive in the UK will also have to self-isolate for 10 days, but The Sun says that elite sport has been given exemptions, which means Arsenal can continue their European journey.

The Gunners are in the last 32 of the Europa League and they will be facing Portuguese giants, Benfica.

The lockdown rules will not affect them and the six other Premier League teams that are competing in the various European competitions.

England has recently banned entry from Portugal as they looked to stop the new Brazilian strain of the coronavirus from entering the country, and there had been fears that Arsenal would not be allowed to play their Portuguese opponents.

But that fear has been eased as the Gunners will be allowed to face them over two legs as long as the normal covid-19 protocols are observed.

Arsenal will travel to face Benfica for the first leg on the 18th of next month, and the return fixture will be a week after that.