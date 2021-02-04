Arsenal great could land Bournemouth managerial role

Bournemouth is interested in making Patrick Vieira their next manager after they fired Jason Tindall.

The Cherries are looking for a swift return to the Premier League, but they are currently sixth on the Championship table.

After seeing their team lose four consecutive matches, the Cherries had no choice but to part ways with Tindall.

Mail Sport claims that they are ramping up efforts to name a new manager, and Vieira alongside former Chelsea defender, John Terry are in the running.

Vieira was recently the manager of Nice, but he was fired from his role at the French club last year.

Terry has been the assistant manager of Aston Villa and has played a key role in their fine performances this season.

Bournemouth has 42 points after 27 league games and had been one of the favourites for automatic promotion. But their recent run of form will see them struggle to even maintain a playoff place.

Vieira has been building a career in management since he hung up his boots.

He started his senior managerial career in the MLS with New York City FC before moving to France.

He has been linked with the Arsenal job before now, but he probably has to prove his worth at another English team before he gets the chance to manage the Gunners.