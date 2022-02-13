“Arsenal, great history, but …” Ferdinand doubts Arsenal is prepared to make the top four

Rio Ferdinand has cast doubt over Arsenal’s ability to make the top four soon.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the club, and it has lost some of its key players in the last few transfer windows.

The Spaniard has prioritised developing a new culture, and the individuals who haven’t fitted in have been offloaded.

More players are likely to leave the club at the end of this season, but are they equipped enough to finish this season in the Champions League places?

The Gunners defeated Wolves 1-0 in their last match despite playing the last 20 minutes with ten men.

Performances like that will easily earn them a place among the Champions League teams, but former Manchester United star, Ferdinand doesn’t believe they can do it.

He said via The Sun: “I like Mikel Arteta and what he’s trying to do there.

“Arsenal, great history, but in recent years, they have not shown you anything that will convince you that they’re going to be consistent enough to get into the top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes it is a good thing when everyone doubts you because it makes it sweeter when you eventually earn what they thought you couldn’t.

We haven’t had the best of seasons, and have also offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, in the game against Wolves, our players showed a determination to win that will help our chances of finishing this season very well.

Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards